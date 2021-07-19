Citi adds American Airlines as a transfer partner for ThankYou points

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Citi is an advertising partner Citi just updated its list of travel partners: Cardholders with Citi ThankYou points can now transfer their miles to American Airlines. However, this move is just temporary. The promotion ends on November 13, 2021. If you earn ThankYou points on one of several Citi credit cards and fly American Airlines or one of its partners, this promotion is worth considering when you go to book your next flight.

What to know about transferring ThankYou points to American Airlines AAdvantage

ThankYou points can be redeemed for a number of travel purchases, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more. Now, along with transfer partners including Aeromexico, Avianca, JetBlue, Qantas, Singapore Airlines, Turkish Airlines and Virgin Atlantic, ThankYou points can be transferred to American Airlines. However, the value of your ThankYou points when transferred to American Airlines depends on which Citi credit card you have. If you have the Citi Prestige® Card or Citi Premier® Card, you can transfer your points to American Airlines at a 1:1 ratio. For every 1,000 ThankYou points transferred, you will receive 1,000 AAdvantage miles.

If you hold the Citi Rewards+ card, your points won't go as far. For every 1,000 ThankYou points transferred, you will earn 500 AAdvantage miles.

Why this promotion is valuable

This short-lived Citi promotion is worth taking advantage of because American Airlines has a wide variety of airline partners. With AAdvantage miles, you can book flights on Alaska Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Hawaiian Airlines, Japan Airlines, JetBlue, Qantas, Qatar Airways and more. So whether you favor domestic or intentional travel, American Airlines miles can likely get you where you need to go. In addition, if you were to redeem your ThankYou points through the Citi travel portal, your points would only be valued at 1 cent per point. By transferring them to American Airlines, you may be able to achieve a higher value. And the cherry on top is that there's no limit to the number of points you can transfer. If you regularly fly on American Airlines, or one of its partners, you'll want to take advantage of this offer before it expires on November 13.

How to earn ThankYou points

While Chase Ultimate Rewards and American Express Membership Rewards are arguably more popular, Citi ThankYou points can deliver great value. And now with this promotion, domestic travelers can rejoice in the value of Citi ThankYou points increasing. However, if you don't currently earn ThankYou points, there are several welcome offers from Citi available to help you get started. The Citi Premier is offering new cardholders the chance to earn 80,000 ThankYou points after spending $4,000 in the first three months of card membership. Even at a modest 1 cent per point value, that is $800 in rewards. If you were to transfer those 80,000 points to American Airlines, you would be able to score a round-trip first class flight from the contiguous 48 U.S. states to a number of different destinations.

Citi Premier® Card Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards 3X points per $1 spent at restaurants, supermarkets, gas stations, and on hotels and air travel, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 80,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after you spend $4,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 23.99% variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee 3%, $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply.

The Citi Rewards+ Card is offering new cardholders a welcome bonus of 15,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 in eligible purchases with your card within the first three months of account opening. While the welcome bonus is smaller than the Citi Premier card, the Citi Rewards+ has no annual fee.

Citi Rewards+® Card Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards Earn 2X ThankYou® points at supermarkets and gas stations for the first $6,000 per year and then 1X points thereafter. Plus, earn 1X ThankYou® points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 15,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 in purchases with your card within 3 months of account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% APR for the first 15 months on purchases from date of account opening; 0% APR for 15 months on balance transfer from date of first transfer

Regular APR 13.49% to 23.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee 3% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Good/Excellent

Bottom line

This is a valuable promotion for Citi cardholders and those thinking about taking advantage of a new Citi welcome bonus. By the looks of it, Citi is trying to compete with American Express and Chase credit card products to gain new customers as domestic travel returns to normal post pandemic. However, the partnership isn't surprising as Citi and American Airlines already have several cobranded credit cards together, including the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard®, and it's plausible this could become a permanent feature. The promo also adds to the many reasons why right now is the perfect time to begin earning points and miles. Credit card companies are battling for new customers, and the incentives continue to get more and more lucrative. Information about the Citi Prestige and the Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the cards prior to publication.

