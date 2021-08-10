Chase Sapphire Preferred and Reserve cards are getting new rewards categories

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

New and existing Chase Sapphire cardholders can now get more out of their Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and Chase Sapphire Reserve® Card. Chase recently announced that it would be adding more rewards categories and perks to both of cards as of August 16, 2021. These two cards are among the most popular travel cards on the market, thanks to their robust rewards programs and generous welcome bonuses. The Sapphire Preferred is currently offering its largest welcome bonus ever: 100,000 points if you spend $4,000 on purchases within three months of card membership, which is worth $1,250 if you spend it on travel booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal. With new perks like a cardmember anniversary bonus and higher rewards rates on groceries purchased on online as well as dining out, this travel card is more attractive than ever.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022, 2X points on travel and dining worldwide, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

The Sapphire Reserve is a top-rated luxury travel rewards card, good for cardholders willing to spend $550 annually for higher rewards rates on dining, airline travel and hotel and car rental purchases booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal as well as perks like an up to $100 statement credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✔®, one year of DashPass (DoorDash's subscription service) and a $120 Peloton credit.

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2022, 3X points on travel worldwide (immediately after earning your $300 annual travel credit), 3X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out, 1X point per $1 on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 16.99% to 23.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply.

Select explains the new changes coming to the Reserve and Preferred cards, as well as the rollout of Chase's new airport lounges in New York, Boston and Hong Kong with the launch of Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club.

New Chase Sapphire Preferred rewards categories and perks

The Sapphire Preferred has a number of new rewards categories on select streaming services and groceries purchased online. Here are all of the rewards categories: 5X total points on all travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards (new)

3X points on dining, including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out (previously 2X)

3X points on select streaming services (new)

3X points on online grocery purchases (new and excludes Target, Walmart and wholesale clubs)

2X points on travel

1X points on all other purchases The new rewards on groceries only apply to groceries purchased online. If you're looking for a card that will allow you to earn more from your grocery purchases in your first year of card membership, you could opt for the Chase Freedom Flex℠ or the Chase Freedom Unlimited®.

Chase Freedom Flex℠ Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year, 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate (then 1%), 5% cash back on travel booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% cash back on dining and at drug stores, 1% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first three months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months on purchases

Regular APR 14.99% to 23.74% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Both Freedom cards have no annual fee cards and offer 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target or Walmart purchases) up to $12,000 a year. If you maximize the cash back the grocery benefit, you could earn up to $600 in the first year. Furthermore, both cards also have 3% cash back on dining like the Preferred. Read more about the best credit cards for grocery shopping.

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year, 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% on dining (including takeout) and drugstores and 1.5% on all other purchases

Welcome bonus $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months on purchases

Regular APR 14.99% to 23.74% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

The Sapphire Preferred also comes with some new perks: There's a new card membership anniversary bonus, where you'll receive a bonus worth 10% of your annual spend each year. So if you spent $20,000 on your Sapphire Preferred since your last account anniversary year, you'll receive a 2,000 point bonus worth $200 if you redeemed it at 1 cent per point. New cardmembers will start earning toward the anniversary bonus immediately, and existing cardmembers will start earning after their next account anniversary. There's also a new annual $50 hotel credit that applies to hotels booked through the Ultimate Rewards portal. The statement credit will be automatically applied toward your account each year and can be exclusively used on hotel accommodations.

New Chase Sapphire Reserve rewards categories and perks

The Chase Sapphire Reserve has always been a luxury card but with the annual fee officially increasing from $450 to $550 as of August 1, consumers might want more rewards to justify the expense of this big annual fee. The card has a hefty welcome bonus: New cardholders can earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening, worth $900 when redeemed for travel in Ultimate Rewards. It's a generous offer, but not as large as the Sapphire Preferred welcome bonus. (Though Chase Ultimate Rewards are worth more when you have a Reserve card and use your points to book travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal: Reserve points are worth 1.5 cents per point vs. 1.25 cents per point with the Preferred.) The new rewards categories on this card only apply to dining and travel-related purchases through the Ultimate Rewards portal, so these changes might not be that useful if you don't intend to use the portal for your travel booking needs. Here are all of the rewards categories: 10X points on Chase Dining purchases through Ultimate Rewards (new)

10X points on hotel stays and car rentals purchased through Ultimate Rewards (new)

5X points on air travel purchased through Ultimate Rewards (new)

10X points on Lyft rides through March 2022

3X points on travel such as flights, cruises, trains, hotels and car rentals

3X points on dining

1X points on all other purchases Reserve cardholders will also have access to "Reserved by Sapphire," which gives them the opportunity to make reservations at popular restaurants. However, most of the restaurants are in urban areas and are considered higher-end, so this service might not be of much use to you if you don't regularly eat out at these types of restaurants.

The new Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club

Chase is rolling out new airport lounges with the launch of Chase Sapphire Lounge℠ by The Club. The new lounges will be located at New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in Terminal B, Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) in the Terminal B to C Connector and Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) in Terminal 1. These lounges will be available to Sapphire Reserve cardmembers and members of Priority Pass. Sapphire Reserve cardmembers already have access to Priority Pass Select membership, which gives them access to over 1,000 airport lounges internationally.

Bottom line

The new Chase Sapphire changes give cardholders more rewards on both cards. However, with the increased rewards rate on dining, select streaming services and online grocery purchases as well as the card membership anniversary bonus, you'll be getting a lot more with the new changes with the Sapphire Preferred. On the other hand, the new rewards categories on the Sapphire Reserve are exclusive to dining, travel and hotel stays booked through the Ultimate Rewards portal.

