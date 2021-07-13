Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders will finally have to pay the $550 annual fee

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Some cardholders were already charged a $550 annual fee for the Sapphire Reserve, but Chase was giving many people a $100 statement credit to offset the higher fee. But as life returns to normal and travel picks up, the increase is officially happening for all Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders as of Aug. 1.

In early 2020, Chase announced it would be raising the annual fee of the Chase Sapphire Reserve® card from $450 to $550. However, that has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Since travel was largely halted around the world, consumers weren't able to take advantage of several benefits of the card.

This is in addition to the excellent benefits already included with the Chase Sapphire Reserve, including:

When Chase initially announced it was raising the Reserve's annual fee from $450 to $550, it also introduced a bunch of new benefits including:

Card issuers like Chase and American Express will raise a card's annual fee ever so often in order to offset the cost of additional benefits added. We saw this earlier in July when Amex raised the annual fee of the Platinum Card.

The Chase Sapphire Reserve is one of the best travel credit cards, but a $550 annual fee can be a hard pill to swallow. In many cases, the benefits of the card can outweigh the annual fee, but it's not a smart idea to overstretch your budget for credit card benefits.

Here are a few travel credit cards with lower annual fees that earn valuable rewards to help you save.

Chase Sapphire Preferred

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a favorite of many because it offers excellent travel benefits and modest $95 annual fee.

Right now, you can also earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,250 toward travel when redeemed through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. This is one of the best welcome bonuses we've ever seen on a credit card.

In addition, you can earn 2X points for every dollar spent on dining, including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel. Plus, earn 1X point per dollar on all other purchases.

Capital One Venture Rewards

If you prefer a travel credit card but don't want to worry about tracking specific spending categories, the Capital One Venture Rewards Card may be a great fit for you. This card also has a $95 annual fee, but you can earn 2X miles for every dollar you spend on all purchases.

The miles earned with this card can be transferred to a variety of airlines and hotel loyalty programs. And similar to the Chase Sapphire Reserve, the card comes with a $100 credit for TSA PreCheck/Global Entry every four years.

It also comes with a generous welcome bonus: You can earn 100,000 bonus miles when you spend $20,000 on purchases in the first 12 months from account opening. Not thinking you'll spend that much? You can still earn 50,000 miles if you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months.

Bank of America Travel Rewards Credit Card

For those who enjoy earning rewards without an annual fee, the Bank of America® Travel Rewards Credit Card is a great go-to.

You will earn 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. These points can be redeemed for a statement credit.

As you spend, you will earn 1.5X points for every dollar spent on all purchases. This card has no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire. The card also comes with an introductory 0% APR offer for the first 12 billing cycles (after, 13.99% to 23.99% variable).