These YouTubers have nearly 50 credit cards and millions of points—here are their tips for getting the most out of your cards

Brian Jung has nearly 1 million American Express Membership Rewards points and 800,000 Chase Ultimate Reward points. For most new cardholders getting into the credit card rewards game, accumulating that many points might seem impossible. And for good reason: Jung is an expert in this space, and he knows how to get the most out his cards.

Jung makes a living as a YouTuber covering topics like credit cards, cryptocurrency and investing. He specializes in telling his more than 800,000 subscribers about his 15+ credit cards and the difference between the "Chase Trifecta" and the "American Express Trifecta."

"You should never be looking at credit cards as a way to earn a full-time income," Jung says. "At best, it's a side hustle. At worst, it's just free points, free cash and over time, it gives you the ability to do any type of free trip or travel you want to take."

Jung is one of many YouTubers who are providing their viewers with information on how to maximize their credit card rewards for travel and cash back. Dustin Waller, another YouTuber, who focuses mostly on credit cards, used his rewards to help fund monthly international vacations before Covid-19.

Waller and Jung suggest that people have a clear objective on what they want to do with their credit card rewards when they get started, whether that be covering the cost of a trip to Paris or getting enough cash back to purchase a gift for a friend or family member. For example, one of Jung's first goals for saving up points was to fund his parents' trip to South Korea, since they haven't been back to their home country since they moved to the U.S. over 25 years ago.

While most people likely won't be able to earn 1 million points on their credit cards with their everyday spending, and they might not want (or be able) to make regular international trips, both Jung and Waller believe that people can reap more from their credit cards, whatever their goals are, if they choose cards that match with their lifestyle.

"I look for credit cards to compliment my lifestyle," Waller says. "If I did a lot of grocery shopping, I would make sure to get a card that works best for my grocery spend."

For Jung, running a YouTube channel and an e-commerce business means that he wants a card that earns rewards on travel and dining out as well as on business expenses. For spending on things like camera equipment and travel, Jung opts for The Business Platinum Card® from American Express.