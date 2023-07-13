What is the Chase Trifecta and is it worth it?

The Chase Trifecta is a credit card combination popular among card enthusiasts, thanks to the value of Chase Ultimate Rewards® points. The combination allows you to earn rewards quicker and boost their value even further, all while enjoying premium benefits and perks. Below, CNBC Select explains which cards the Trifecta typically includes, how it can help you boost your travel rewards and what steps you can take to maximize the cards' value.

What cards make up the Chase Trifecta?

When it comes to cards that earn Ultimate Rewards® points, you have plenty to choose from. Even when Chase markets a card as a cash-back card, it tracks rewards as points (which you could then redeem as either a statement credit or as a deposit). For instance, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® offers 1.5% on all purchases. But in the card's rewards program agreement, you'll see that "each $1 in cash back rewards earned is equal to 100 points." This means that you can pool points from a Chase cash-back card with points from a Chase travel card — which is rare among card issuers. This gives you plenty of options when choosing the specific cards for your own Chase Trifecta. For most cardholders, the combination that usually creates the most value is the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, the Chase Freedom Flex℠ and the Chase Freedom Unlimited. The Chase Sapphire Reserve

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Learn More On Chase’s secure site Rewards Earn 5X total points on flights and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $900 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 22.24% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply.

The Chase Sapphire Reserve is the only annual-fee credit card in this version of the Trifecta. But that fee is steep, setting you back $550 per year. Luckily, the card's rewards and benefits can help you offset that cost. With the card, you'll get 3X points on travel and dining and 1X points on all other purchases. Additionally, you'll earn 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025, 5X total points on flights and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you book travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Bonus travel rewards kick in after you've spent the card's $300 annual travel credit. This card is essential to the Trifecta because it allows you to redeem your points at a better value. Specifically, points are worth 50% more when redeemed for travel via Chase's travel portal. For example, if you're redeeming 50,000 points, you can book $750 worth of travel with Chase. This, along with the Reserve's travel protections, travel benefits and other luxury perks, made this card our choice for the best card for luxury travel.

An excellent alternative If the $550 annual fee still gives you sticker shock, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card could be a better choice for your Trifecta. At $95 per year, the card earns 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, select streaming services and online grocery purchases (excluding Target, Walmart and wholesale clubs), 2X points on all other travel purchases and 1X points on all other spending. Plus, the points you earn are worth 25% more when redeemed for travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® portal. However, you won't find many premium perks with the card.

Chase Freedom Flex

Chase Freedom Flex℠ Rewards 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate (then 1%), 5% cash back on travel booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% on drugstore purchases and on dining (including takeout and eligible delivery services), 1% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first three months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 20.24% - 28.99% variable

Balance transfer fee Intro fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good Member FDIC. Terms apply. Information about the Chase Freedom Flex℠ has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

The Chase Freedom Flex doesn't charge annual fees and earns 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in quarterly bonus categories (then 1%). To take advantage of this rate, you need to activate the bonus categories each quarter. The card also earns 5% cash back on travel booked through Chase, 3% at drugstores and restaurants (including takeout and eligible delivery services) and 1% cash back on all other purchases. The Chase Freedom Flex cash-back calendar updates every quarter and often includes some lucrative spending categories. Previously, we've seen bonus categories such as groceries, Walmart, Amazon.com, gas stations and more. With this card, you can earn elevated rewards on multiple kinds of spending each year. Then, you can redeem them at an increased value with one of the Chase Sapphire cards or transfer them to the issuer's travel partners.

An alternative option for small-business owners If you have a small business or even a side hustle, you can look into swapping the Freedom Flex for a business credit card from Chase. For example, the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card earns 5% cash back on the first $25,000 in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services (each account anniversary year), 2% on the first $25,000 in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants (each account anniversary year) and 1% on everything else.

Chase Freedom Unlimited

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn an extra 1.5% on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) - worth up to $300 cash back. That's 6.5% on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 4.5% on dining and drugstores, and 3% on all other purchases.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 20.24% - 28.99% variable

Balance transfer fee Intro fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good Member FDIC. Terms apply.

With any credit card combination, it's best to have a card that earns more than 1% cash back (or 1X points) on purchases that aren't included in the bonus categories with your other cards. In this Chase Trifecta, the Chase Freedom Unlimited plays that role and makes sure every swipe counts. The Chase Freedom Unlimited earns you 1.5% cash back on all purchases. And like the Freedom Flex, it offers 5% cash back on travel booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards® and 3% back at restaurants and drugstores. As of writing, you can also earn an extra 1.5% back on everything you buy in the first year after opening the account (up to $20,000 spent). If you maximize this offer, you can earn up to $300 in extra cash back. Or, if you transfer these earnings (30,000 points) to the Chase Sapphire Reserve, they'll be worth $450 when redeemed for travel through Chase's travel portal.

How to make the most of the Chase Trifecta

Juggling multiple cards requires strategy and planning — from when you apply for the cards to how you redeem your rewards, you have to stay on top of your game. Here's how to use the Chase Trifecta to its fullest potential. When to apply It can be tricky to get several cards in a short span of time when it comes to Chase. This is due to Chase's rumored 5/24 rule which may prevent you from being approved for most Chase cards if you've opened five or more personal cards within the past 24 months. Keep this unofficial policy in mind to avoid potential rejection. Overall, it's a good idea to put some space between your credit card applications. It's generally recommended to wait at least six months between applications to avoid the negative effect frequent hard inquiries can have on your credit. Finally, don't forget about the sign-up bonuses. For example, the current Chase Sapphire Reserve welcome bonus requires that you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months to earn 60,000 points. This can be a considerable sum, especially compared to the Chase Freedom Flex which only requires $500 spent on purchases in your first three months to get the current $200 bonus. For that reason, it's wise to apply for the Chase Sapphire Reserve when you know your budget is ready for it. How to use the cards The next step is maximizing your rewards earnings. Stay on top of the rotating categories on the Chase Freedom Flex and don't forget to activate them to earn the 5% cash-back rate. You can also use it or the Chase Freedom Unlimited for drugstore purchases. When it comes to travel purchases, on the other hand, the Chase Sapphire Reserve is a better choice most of the time. If you're booking through the issuer's travel portal, you'll get 10X total points on hotel stays and car rentals and 5X total points on air travel. All other travel purchases will earn 3X points. If you're booking other types of travel through the portal — such as cruises — using either of the Freedom cards will yield 5% back. For the rest of your spending, use the Chase Freedom Unlimited to earn 1.5% back. How to redeem your points The best use of your Ultimate Rewards points from the Trifecta is to pool them in your Chase Sapphire Reserve account. This will allow you to redeem them for travel at an increased point value through the Chase travel portal — or transfer them to travel partners at a 1:1 transfer ratio to potentially stretch your rewards even further. How to use the benefits The Chase Sapphire Reserve allows you to get the most out of the rewards you earn with the Chase Freedom cards. However, to fully maximize the value of the $550-annual-fee card — and the Trifecta overall — you'll also want to use the Reserve's premium perks. These include: $300 annual travel credit

Global Entry/TSA PreCheck fee credit (up to $100 every four years)

Up to two complimentary years of Lyft Pink All Access when activated by Dec. 31. 2024. The service offers 10% off all Lux rides, free cancellations (up to three times per month), free priority pickups upgrades and more

Priority Pass Select lounge access at 1,300+ airport lounges in over 500 cities worldwide

Special benefits at The Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection, including complimentary room upgrades, early check-in and late check-out

Special car rental privileges after enrollment in National Car Rental, Avis or Silvercar rewards programs. You can receive additional benefits, such as discounts, upgrades and more

Free DashPass for a minimum of one year (if you activate by Dec. 31, 2024)

Complimentary Instacart+ membership for one year

Travel insurance benefits, including trip cancellation/interruption insurance, auto rental collision damage waiver, baggage delay insurance, lost luggage reimbursement, trip delay reimbursement and travel and emergency assistance services

Purchase protection, return protection and extended warranty protection

Access to the Visa Infinite Concierge service By ensuring you take advantage of these benefits, you can travel in comfort and have peace of mind while doing so. When it comes to perks, the Chase Sapphire Reserve definitely packs a punch and more than justifies the annual fee.

Bottom line

The Chase Trifecta can empower travel lovers to easily rack up valuable travel rewards without giving up the ability to earn cash back. Still, it's important to remember that balancing multiple credit cards requires strategy and discipline. You don't want to miss out on the rewards — but you also don't want to overspend chasing them. And finally, remember to look into alternatives. Sticking with one issuer is a commitment and you want to make sure you've explored all the options before going into it. For example, the American Express® Gold Card is another fantastic card earning travel rewards on dining. Terms apply. Or, if you're looking for elevated rewards on all spending, similar to what the Chase Freedom Unlimited offers, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card can get you 2% cash rewards on purchases. (See rates and fees.) Compare multiple card products and consider how they would match your spending habits and rewards goals to choose what will work best for you. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.