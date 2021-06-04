Chase Sapphire Preferred Card launches highest bonus ever at 100k points, worth up to $1,250 on travel, groceries, dining and more

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Chase is banking on consumers wanting to vacation this summer by launching its best ever welcome bonus on the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.

As of June 4, new Sapphire Preferred cardholders can earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.

This is equal to $1,250 when you redeem points for eligible purchases with the new Pay Yourself Back tool or for travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® portal, since point redemptions are worth 25% more this way. Pay Yourself Back allows you to "erase" grocery, dining and home improvement purchases off of your credit card statement.

If you redeem points for cash back outside of Pay Yourself Back, 100,000 points are worth $1,000 — still a big chunk of savings that can help offset the costs of airfare, hotel accommodation, rental cars and much more.

Finally, Chase allows transfers of its Ultimate Rewards points to 13 airline and hotel partners. For instance, you could transfer 90,000 points to Hyatt and book three nights at the luxurious Park Hyatt Maldives.