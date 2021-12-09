5 tax to-do's before the end of the year

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Select interviewed Jackson Hewitt's Chief Tax Information Officer, Mark Steber, on what Americans should be doing now to wrap up their tax year, to have a simple and effective tax return for the 2021 year.

The end of the year is here, which means that tax season is right around the corner. And as taxes become more complicated during the pandemic with newly added exemptions and deductions, it's more important than ever to get ahead of the game.

1. Get started early

Steber is adamant about how important it's to get started early, especially as this tax season is proving to be more complicated than ever — with new additions to the tax code like the Child Tax Credits, the return of required minimum distribution from retirement accounts and accounting for economic stimulus payments.

And Steber reiterated this urgency applies to everyone. "The stakes have never been higher when it comes to Americans having a successful tax season", he said.

Getting started early doesn't mean waiting until the calendar turning to 2022 either, as you can create a plan before the current tax year ends. This means creating a checklist of any W2, 1099, Schedule K-1, and any other documents related to income you receive from work or investments. Many of these documents will be sent out at the beginning of 2022, for the year prior.

But prior to them being mailed, make a list of expected income documents. Forgetting one of these documents and not including it on your return could result in an unwanted audit from the IRS.

2. Do an estimate of what your tax owed/refund will look like

Taxes can be a difficult puzzle to solve, leaving many Americans unsure of what to expect when they file their return. According to the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago, 32% of those surveyed said they're unsure if they'll receive a refund or owe money.

Steber told Select that Americans should do an estimate of what they might anticipate when they submit their taxes. By doing this, you can begin planning what you'll do with your refund money, or how you'll pay your tax bill.

There are several automated tax calculators available for free online which can give you a rough idea of what your tax bill, or refund, may be. However, this shouldn't be relied on as a final number, or used in lieu of a certified tax professional.

A few reputable calculators you can use are:

3. If you're investing, consider selling your losing stocks

2021 was the year of meme stocks, where retail investors ran towards crazed stocks that shot up in price over the span of a few days. From this, millions of Americans became interested in the stock market and started regularly buying and selling stocks on popular apps like Robinhood. As much fun as some people were having with it, and in some cases making real money, there are tax implications that come along with this.

Let's say you bought a share of Tesla on Jan. 8 of this year for $880, and sold it on Nov. 8 for $1,162. While that is a solid $282 profit, you will need to pay short-term capital gains on that figure because you held the stock for less than a year. However, if you have shares that you're losing money on, you can sell those stocks and capture losses to offset the income you made on Tesla. This is also known as "tax loss harvesting."

This means that you're intentionally selling off assets for a loss, in order to offset the gains you've made elsewhere. So in the eyes of the IRS, you might be breaking even or making less of a profit than initially expected. This strategy can help reduce your tax burden, although there are limits to how much you can write off with this strategy.

Steber's suggests for all investors to take this strategy into consideration, even if you're buying cryptocurrency. But like in the first step mentioned above: Keep good records or your trading activity, as the IRS will know about your profits, and be sure to collect on them.

At the end of the year, your brokerage should send you a list of your trades, including your profits and losses.

4. Fill up your tax-advantaged retirement accounts

If you're investing in a 401k or Health Savings Account (HSA), do your best to fill up those accounts to their limits before the end of the year to either defer taxes or secure a tax write off.

With a 401k, your dollars go in pre-tax, meaning that your taxable income for 2021 will be lower with the more money you put into it. However, since a 401k is an employer-sponsored account, be sure to check with your company's human resource department to see if you can stuff a few extra dollars in your account before the end of the year to lower your tax liability.

Additionally, if you have a high deductible health plan (HDHP), you can enroll in a HSA through your employer or open one yourself. If your employer offers one, you can have money put away pre-tax for healthcare-related expenses. If your employer doesn't offer one, you can open one yourself, and all money put away will earn you a tax write-off.