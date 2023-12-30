529 plans are about to become a lot more valuable — here’s how to take advantage of the new benefits

529 plans have long been considered the best way to save for a child's college education. Initiated in 1996, these state-sponsored investment accounts offer tax-free earnings and withdrawals to use for tuition and other qualified educational expenses. But that requirement — that the funds be used for education — has been a sticking point for some families: What if their child didn't need all that money for school? What if they opted out of higher education altogether? That worry will evaporate starting Jan. 1, as changes to retirement savings regulations mean money in a 529 plan can be rolled over into a Roth IRA account without a tax penalty. "This is a big deal," Vivian Tsai, chair of the College Savings Foundation, told CNBC previously.



"Most people's objections are 'What if I don't use this money for education?'" Tsai added. "Now you can use it for retirement. It removes a significant objection."



Here's what you need to know about 529 college savings plans, including what the changes could mean for you.

What is a 529 plan?

Also known as a qualified tuition program, a 529 college savings plan is an investment account with tax-deferred earnings and tax-free withdrawals. Initially, the funds had to be spent on post-secondary education, but in recent years the parameters were expanded to include tuition for kindergarten through high school, continuing education, apprenticeships, and up to $10,000 in student loans. Each state offers its own 529 plan, though most are available to all US residents. In-state account holders may enjoy special benefits, from tax deductions to matching grants. There are two main types of 529 plans: Education savings plans, which grow tax-deferred and have tax-free withdrawals if used for educational expenses, and prepaid tuition plans, which enable account holders to pay current tuition rates for future attendance at designated state institutions. One of CNBC Select's top picks is My529 (Utah), which has a range of age-based portfolios that automatically rebalance to become more conservative as the child approaches college age. Fees are relatively low, and there is no minimum contribution or balance requirement.

my529 (Utah) Learn More Information about my529 has been collected independently by CNBC Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer prior to publication. Minimum opening balance None

Maximum overall contribution $540,000

Portfolio options 4 age-based options with various risk tolerance, which automatically rebalances each year; 10 static options based on risk tolerance and U.S. stocks and bonds (investors will need to manually change their allocations); 2 customizable options (either age- or static-based)

Underlying funds Investors can choose from Dimensional Fund Advisors mutual funds, PIMCO Interest Income Fund, Vanguard Group funds and FDIC-insured accounts from Sallie Mae Bank and U.S. Bank

Fees and expenses Total asset-based expense ratio: 0.131% to 0.136% for my529 target-date options; 0.130% to 0.455% for customized static and age-based options, depending on investment mix; 0.211% for stable value option Terms apply.

While it offers unique tax breaks to Buckeyes, the CollegeAdvantage (Ohio) 529 plan is also available to residents nationwide. It's one of the top-performing plans for 10-year returns, according to data from SavingforCollege.com, with low-fee portfolios that can be age-based, risk-based or custom-designed.

CollegeAdvantage (Ohio) Learn More Information about CollegeAdvantage has been collected independently by CNBC Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer prior to publication. Minimum opening balance $25

Maximum overall contribution $523,000

Portfolio options Choose from age-based, risk-based, DIY options and FDIC-insured accounts

Underlying funds Age- and risk-based portfolios from Vanguard; individual options includes ones from Dimensional Fund Advisors and Vanguard

Fees and expenses Total asset-based expense ratio: 0.145% to 0.435% Terms apply.

How are 529s changing?

Previously, any withdrawals not used for educational expenses were subject to federal income tax plus an additional 10% penalty on earnings. As of Jan. 1, 2024, however, unused funds from a 529 plan can be rolled over into a Roth IRA account tax-free. A Roth IRA from Charles Schwab allows users to contribute after-tax money with no monthly service fee or minimum deposit requirement. There are no commission fees for stock and ETF trades and no transaction fees for thousands of mutual funds.

Charles Schwab Learn More Minimum deposit and balance Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. No account minimum for active investing through Schwab One ® Brokerage Account. Automated investing through Schwab Intelligent Portfolios ® requires a $5,000 minimum deposit

Fees Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. Schwab One ® Brokerage Account has no account fees, $0 commission fees for stock and ETF trades, $0 transaction fees for over 4,000 mutual funds and a $0.65 fee per options contract

Bonus None

Investment vehicles Robo-advisor: Schwab Intelligent Portfolios ® and Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium™ IRA: Charles Schwab Traditional, Roth, Rollover, Inherited and Custodial IRAs; plus, a Personal Choice Retirement Account ® (PCRA) Brokerage and trading: Schwab One ® Brokerage Account, Brokerage Account + Specialized Platforms and Support for Trading, Schwab Global Account™ and Schwab Organization Account

Investment options Stocks, bonds, mutual funds, CDs and ETFs

Educational resources Extensive retirement planning tools Terms apply.

The change to 529 plans is one of many updates to retirement savings brought by the Secure 2.0 Act, passed in December 2022. There are still some restrictions on 529 plans: The account must have been open for at least 15 years before rolling over into a Roth IRA and money contributed in the last five years is not eligible. Any money rolled over is subject to yearly Roth IRA contribution limits and there is a lifetime transfer cap of $35,000.

FAQs What is the maximum I can contribute to a 529 plan? Each state sets maximum plan contribution limits per beneficiary, known as an aggregate contribution limit. Depending on the state, this cap can range from $300,000 to $550,000 per beneficiary. Who has control of a 529 plan? 529 plans are custodial accounts, so an adult has legal control over contributions, investments and disbursals on behalf of a minor. Once the beneficiary turns 18, they can assume control of the account. Are there fees associated with a 529 plan? All 529 plans carry fees, but they vary depending on which state is sponsoring the account. Most frequently, account holders pay an expense ratio, an annual fee based on a small percentage of the assets in the account. If you work with a broker, your expense ratio will likely be higher — and you may also be assessed a commission.



It's less common, but some 529 plans also charge enrollment fees, annual fees or monthly account maintenance fees. Do I have to pay gift tax on contributions to a 529 plan? You can generally contribute up to $17,000 a year (or $34,000 for married couples) without being subject to the gift tax. Alternatively, you can make a one-time contribution of up to $85,000 ($170,000 for couples).

Bottom line

New changes to the rules for 529 plans mean they can be used for retirement, not just a college education.

