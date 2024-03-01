How to get a tax deduction for charitable donations

What is a charitable contribution?

How to write off charitable contributions

Taxpayers can deduct charitable contributions by itemizing their deductions using Schedule A (Form 1040). For non-cash contributions greater than $500, the IRS requires Form 8283 to be submitted. Online tax software can help you fill out the necessary forms. CNBC Select recommends TurboTax and H&R Block as they have a range of plans to suit a variety of needs and offer 100% accuracy guarantees. TurboTax even has a specialized tool for charitable donations called ItsDeductible. It helps you track all of your donations throughout the year and gives fair market value of your items. Once your list is complete, you can export it directly into TurboTax.

Charitable contribution requirements

For your charitable contribution to be eligible for a deduction, the nonprofit organization you are donating to must be registered with the IRS under section 501(c)(3). So, a gift directly to a relative or other individual will not qualify for a tax deduction. Donations to personal crowdfunding campaigns, such as through GoFundMe, also will not qualify, as they are generally considered to be personal gifts. Qualified organizations must operate for purposes such as religious, charitable, scientific, testing for public safety, literary or educational. You can use the Tax Exempt Organization Search tool on the IRS website to check the tax status of an organization to see if your contribution is eligible for a deduction. In addition, since the IRS expects these gifts to be made without reciprocation: If you receive something in return for your gift, such as a gala dinner or event ticket, you may only deduct the amount beyond the value of the benefit. If you contribute $100 to a charitable organization for a fundraising dinner and the value of the dinner is $60, for example, you may only deduct $40 from your taxable income. Organizations generally provide a donation receipt to inform you how much you can deduct. When donating property, in general, you will only deduct the fair market value of your charitable contribution. The IRS provides detailed information about the contribution of property. For those donating property valued at $5,000 or greater, you must fill out Section B of Form 8283.

Overlooked tax-deductible charitable contributions

For those looking for some fun and more creative ways to both donate to a good cause as well as reap some tax benefits, CNBC Select has a few ideas: If you foster pets for a 501(c)(3) shelter or rescue group, unreimbursed expenses such as pet food, veterinary bills and transportation may be tax deductible.

Many museums, like the American Museum of Natural History and the Museum of Modern Art, offer memberships that are tax deductible.

You can sponsor a qualified non-profit sports team, theater group or other similar organization as long as you are making a qualified sponsorship payment. It's possible that only a portion of this would qualify as tax deductible, and these situations can vary, so it's recommended you consult a professional for specific circumstances.

Since the National Park Foundation is registered as a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, donations made to support national parks can provide tax benefits.

Tips for deducting charitable contributions

There are a lot of nuances when it comes to filing taxes, so here are a few things to keep in mind when deducting your donations: Ensure that you are donating to a qualified charitable organization.

To deduct charitable contributions, you must file Form 1040 and itemize deductions on Schedule A.

If you receive any benefit from your donation, you must deduct only the excess of your gift subtracting the value of the benefit you received.

When deducting any monetary gift you must also keep information that has the name of the organization, the date of the contribution and the amount of the contribution.

If you're donating property valued at $5,000 or more, you must get a qualified appraisal.

Compare offers to find the best savings account

FAQs How much charitable contributions can I deduct? According to the IRS, charitable cash contributions are typically limited to 60% of a taxpayer's adjusted gross income. Are donations worth claiming on taxes? Donations are generally worth claiming on taxes as deductible donations will reduce your overall taxable income which could save you money. Can I deduct charitable contributions if I don't itemize? The IRS states you must itemize your deductions to claim a charitable contribution on your federal tax return. Are church tithes tax deductible? As long as the church is a qualified charitable organization to the IRS, your donations are tax-deductible. You can check using the Tax Exempt Organization Search tool on the IRS website.

