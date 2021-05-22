This is what really happens when you don't pay your taxes on time

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Out of more than 143 million taxpayers, you might think the IRS has enough to worry about and will never notice if you pay your taxes late or fail to pay at all.

But no matter how busy the IRS gets during tax season, you will be penalized if you don't pay taxes. Interest and penalties will begin to accrue on the outstanding amounts when you don't pay what you owe by the due date.

As time goes on, the IRS may even seize a portion of your wages each pay period until the debt is settled.

If you don't owe, but rather are expecting a refund, you risk losing the money the government owes you. Taxpayers must file within three years of the return due date, or else they forfeit any cash the IRS owes them. The same rule applies to claim tax credits such as the Earned Income Credit (EIC).

