This one-time strategy can waive IRS tax penalties. 'It’s like a get out of jail free card,' expert says

LAS VEGAS — If you received a tax penalty notice from the IRS, it's possible to get the fees waived in certain situations, tax experts say.

The lesser-known first-time penalty abatement provides relief for otherwise compliant taxpayers.

"It's like a get out of jail free card," said Rosemary Sereti, managing director of Deloitte Tax and former IRS senior executive.

But "not every taxpayer qualifies," she said, speaking at the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants' annual conference, held in Las Vegas.

Some of the common individual tax penalties may include failure to file, which is 5% of unpaid taxes per month (or a portion of the month) your return is late, up to 25%, or failure to pay for 0.5% monthly, capped at the same percentage.

"Very frequently, these two penalties run together," said Debra Estrem, managing director of private wealth controversy at Deloitte Tax, who also worked at IRS Counsel.

Another fee, the accuracy-related penalty, is typically assessed at 20% of the underpayment amount for cases of "negligence or disregard," according to the IRS. In some cases, the fee can rise to 40%, Estrem said.

There's also a high fee for civil fraud — "a whopping 75% penalty" — but the IRS has the "burden of proof" for those cases, she said.