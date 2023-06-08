IRS still has a sizable backlog of returns despite improvements, taxpayer advocate says

LAS VEGAS — After a difficult three years for taxpayers, the IRS has made significant improvements. But there's still work to do, according to the National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins.

"This filing season has probably been as close to normal as possible," she said, speaking at the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants' annual conference in Las Vegas this week.

However, despite customer service boosts, the agency is still working through a sizable backlog — including amended returns, filings in suspense and other correspondence, she said.

Collins said the IRS is currently juggling 3.7 million amended returns, 6.8 million "in suspense" with missing information and 5.3 million pieces of correspondence. "Those are pretty big numbers that the IRS is still dealing with," she said.

This season, the agency has prioritized phone service and answered more than 85% of calls from key phone lines in less than five minutes.

"But it did come at a cost," Collins said, because phone assistors process paper returns during downtime from answering calls. "The problem is, we are now back to a backlog of paper correspondence and amended returns, similar to where we were a year ago," she said.