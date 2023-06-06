These lesser-known tax tips may help college-bound families

LAS VEGAS — College is a major expense for many families, but a payment strategy can provide significant tax savings, according to a college funding expert.

"Distribution planning is not just for retirement," said certified financial planner Ross Riskin, chief learning officer for the Investments & Wealth Institute. Families also need a plan when tapping assets to pay for college, he said.

Education funding can be complicated, especially when you're juggling eligibility for college tax credits, Riskin said at the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants' annual conference in Las Vegas on Monday.

The American opportunity tax credit offers a maximum of $2,500 per undergraduate student for up to four years, and the lifetime learning credit expands to graduate and professional degrees, worth up to $2,000 per eligible student per year.

However, you can't "double dip" tax breaks by claiming one of these credits and withdrawing money from a 529 college savings plan for the same expense. So to claim the full value of the credit, you'll need to plan ahead to cover a portion of tuition using income, loans or other eligible sources.