529 college savings plans took a hit last year: How to protect your money with more volatility ahead

Advantages of a 529 plan

Overall, there are many advantages to a 529 plan. In some states, you can get a tax deduction or credit for contributions. Earnings grow on a tax-advantaged basis and, when you withdraw the money, it is tax-free if the funds are used for qualified education expenses such as tuition, fees, books, and room and board, or even apprenticeship programs. A few states also offer additional benefits, such as scholarships or matching grants, to their residents if they invest in their home state's 529 plan. Further, you can now put some of the funds toward your student loan tab: up to $10,000 for each plan beneficiary, as well as another $10,000 for each of the beneficiary's siblings. And starting in 2024, savers can roll money from 529 plans over to Roth individual retirement accounts free of income tax or tax penalties.

How to account for risk

On the downside, these plans are susceptible to losses, just like any other investment account. Generally, 529 plans offer age-based portfolios, which start off with more equity exposure early on in a child's life and then automatically adjust so as the start of college draws near, the portfolio will be weighted toward more conservative investments, such as bonds. "An enrollment-based strategy is designed for market volatility," said Chris Lynch, president of TIAA Tuition Financing. For example, during a downturn, a beneficiary in third grade with a portfolio heavily weighted toward equities could see a more pronounced reduction, he said, compared with a beneficiary in high school, whose portfolio would be more muted due to a higher allocation in cash and bonds. Still, the time horizon for college is much shorter compared with most retirement savings accounts, he added. "We'd love it if people started when their children were newborns, but most people don't — that could drive a little more urgency around a market drop."

