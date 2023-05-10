Parents paying for college 'is the norm,' expert says. Here's how students can contribute

Kevin Dodge | The Image Bank | Getty Images

Who pays for college, and how

Most students and their parents rely on a combination of resources, Sallie Mae's data shows. As of the latest tally, families spent $25,313, on average, on college expenses in the 2021-22 academic year, primarily by tapping their income and savings. More than 7 in 10 families also used scholarships and grants — money that does not have to be repaid — to help cover the cost, and roughly 4 in 10 families borrow, or take out loans, the education lender found.

As the cost of a degree continues to rise, price has become a bigger consideration. College-bound students and their parents now say affordability and dealing with the debt burden that often goes hand in hand with a college diploma is their top concern, even over getting into their first-choice school, according to The Princeton Review's 2023 College Hopes & Worries survey.

Maximize 'other people's money'

It is always better to use "other people's money," Chany said, referring to financial aid, in order to minimize out-of-pocket costs and avoid taking on too much student debt. Even now, there is still plenty of merit-based aid available and free scholarship matching services to help students find it. It's also not too late for families struggling to afford college next year to apply for financial assistance or ask the college financial aid office for more money.

Set financial expectations early

"When it comes to who is responsible for paying for college, it really is a family decision," said Sallie Mae spokesman Rick Castellano. "Have the talk early." It's important to set clear expectations for how your child might contribute and consider the options, such as scholarships, grants, loans and work-study programs, he advised. "Setting expectations and involving students in the college planning process ensures everyone enters this major decision with eyes wide open," he said.

Find ways for students to defray costs