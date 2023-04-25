These private and public colleges top the list for most generous financial aid

At the country's top colleges, the most recent application season was the most competitive on record, but for some students, getting accepted was the easy part.

The biggest problem that remains is how they will afford to go.

To that end, The Princeton Review ranked colleges by how much financial aid is awarded and how satisfied students are with their packages. The 2023 report is based on data from its surveys of administrators and students at over 650 colleges in the 2022-23 school year.

"Students are still weighing their options and financial aid is a huge consideration in that final decision," said Robert Franek, The Princeton Review's editor-in-chief.

"Will they have to mortgage out their future to pay for college? These schools are saying 'no, you don't.'"