Apprenticeship programs are becoming more popular as an alternative to college.

Daniel Swan, 26, started as an apprentice and now works full time as an HVAC technician in California.

For Daniel Swan, a 26-year-old father of two, it was simply a means to a well-paying job during an uncertain time.

Armed with a technical degree, Swan joined an apprenticeship program with Lee’s Air in Fresno, California, in 2019. His family fully supported the decision to forgo college. “It was more 'be successful at whatever you do,'” Swan said of his parents’ attitude at the time.

Now, he works as a skilled technician in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, or HVAC. Although Swan still hopes to get a degree in architecture one day, “I’m in a good place,” he said.

More from Personal Finance:

How to decide if you should go back to school

The cheapest states for in-state college tuition

The most-regretted college majors

Increasingly, young adults are rethinking the value of college.

Amid the heightened demand for workers, rising cost of tuition and growing student loan burden, more would-be students are choosing career-connected pathways over four-year colleges, according to recent reports.

As enrollment falls, alternatives such as apprenticeship programs are quietly gaining steam, particularly for families anticipating the sticker shock of a college education, which currently averages around $53,430, including tuition, fees and room and board, at private colleges and $40,550 at public colleges for the 2022-23 school year, according to the College Board.