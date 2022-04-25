No college degree? No problem. More companies are eliminating requirements to attract the workers they need

The tech industry has been plagued by chronic talent shortages for years. Some estimates show that there are now more than 450,000 open cybersecurity jobs alone.

That has been further exacerbated as the gap between available positions and those seeking new jobs has grown even wider. There were 11.27 million job openings in February, compared to the 6.27 million counted as unemployed, leaving a record 5 million more openings than available workers, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.

Solutions for erasing this supply-demand imbalance have included upskilling and reskilling existing employees, doing quicker background checks (especially onerous for public sector jobs), and recruiting workers from other industries.

Now many companies are trying something new: eliminating degree requirements for jobs.

A growing number of companies, including many in tech, are dropping the requirement for a bachelor's degree for many middle-skill and even higher-skill roles, according to a recent study from Harvard Business Review and Emsi Burning Glass, a leading labor market data company. More than 51 million jobs posted between 2017 and 2020 were analyzed for the study.

This reverses the so-called "degree inflation" trend that picked up steam after the Great Recession where many employers began adding degree requirements to job descriptions that hadn't previously needed them — even though the actual jobs hadn't changed.

In place of four-year-degree requirements, many companies are instead focusing on skills-based hiring to widen the talent pool.

For example, the study looked at job postings across a number of different companies for the position of software quality-assurance engineer. It found that only 26% of Accenture's postings for the job contained a degree requirement. At IBM, just 29% did.

In fact, 50% of IBM's U.S. job openings do not require a four-year degree, according to Nickle LaMoreaux, the company's chief human resources officer.

Even the U.S. government is rethinking its approach. In January 2021, the White House announced limits on the use of educational requirements when hiring for IT positions. Looking predominately at college degrees "excludes capable candidates and undermines labor market efficiencies," the executive order states.