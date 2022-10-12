The biggest misconceptions about using 529 plans to save for college

529 plans — tax-advantaged investment vehicles meant to help families save for college — are often misunderstood.

As a result, many families may be missing out on a significant savings opportunity. That's because savings in a 529 plan grow free from federal income tax, and withdrawals for qualified expenses are tax-free. Some states also offer similar tax advantages.

Here are six common misconceptions about these plans:

No. 1: Only parents can invest

People mistakenly believe that only parents can invest on behalf of a child, but that's not the case. Grandparents, aunts and uncles, or even someone unrelated can open an account on a child's behalf or contribute to that child's account, said Rachel Biar, assistant state treasurer of Nebraska who chairs the College Savings Plans Network, a repository for information about 529 plans.

Family members could consider contributing to a 529 plan for a child instead of buying toys or other trinkets for birthdays and holidays. To make it easy, many 529s provide family and friends the opportunity to contribute to an account online, through the mail or over the phone, said Michael Frerichs, Illinois State Treasurer.

Just keep in mind that for states that offer an income tax deduction or credit, the account owner is typically the one who can claim that benefit, Biar said.

No. 2: Can only be used at a traditional four-year college

Chances are, your child will need some type of post-high school education and 529s can be used at a range of other schools and training beyond four-year colleges and universities. Notably, funds don't have to be used at an in-state school.

In October 2021, 61.8% of high school graduates ages 16 to 24 were enrolled in colleges or universities, roughly on par with year-earlier figures, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Among recent high school graduates enrolled in college, seven in 10 attended four-year colleges.

Beyond four-year schools, 529 plan funds can also be used at eligible graduate schools, community colleges, two-year schools, vocational or technical schools and certain apprenticeships. Families can use government online resources to determine whether a school qualifies as an eligible educational institution, and to help students identify whether an apprenticeship program they are interested in qualifies for 529 plans.

Funds in a 529 plan can also be used to repay up to $10,000 in student loan debt.

No. 3: There's too much risk the money will go to waste

If there's leftover money in the account, a family member of the current beneficiary can be named without tax consequences, said Mary Morris, chief executive of Virginia529 and vice chair of the College Savings Plans Network. The definition of a family member is broad and includes the beneficiary's spouse, child, sibling or step-sibling, parents, aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews and first cousins.

"It can go up and down the family tree," Morris said. "You have a lot of flexibility."

At worst, the owner can withdraw the funds and pay taxes and a 10% penalty on the earnings portion of the account, she added.