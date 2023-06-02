Even as inflation rate subsides, prices may stay higher. Here's why

The rate of inflation has shown signs of easing, following the highest spike in four decades.

Yet the shock of rising prices continues to have an impact on consumers' psyches.

"The typical U.S. consumer is looking at the gas station or their grocery store and seeing prices elevated and not coming down anytime soon," said Ataman Ozyildirim, senior director of economics at The Conference Board.

The nonprofit think tank's consumer confidence index declined in May amid "gloomy" expectations.

Consumers' perception of current employment conditions deteriorated the most, The Conference Board found, with those who said jobs are "plentiful" dropping to 43.5% from 47.5% in April.

Meanwhile, expectations for inflation were stable, but still high, with inflation expected to average 6.1% over the next 12 months.

"When anecdotally we ask consumers what's your top concern on the economy, prices and inflation still come out as the top concern," Ozyildirim said.