IRS to offer free online direct filing system for some taxpayers in 2024

Pushback from the tax prep industry

While some Democrats and consumer advocates have pushed for a direct filing system for years, there has already been pushback from Republicans and the tax preparation industry. "The IRS direct e-file pilot set to start in January 2024 continues to be a solution in search of a problem," a spokesperson for H&R Block said in a statement. "With more than 30 organizations already offering free tax preparation, this pilot is unnecessary and faces significant barriers to providing comprehensive tax preparation services." Free File Alliance Executive Director Tim Hugo has also criticized the IRS plan. "Free File has been provided at zero cost to the federal government for over twenty years; thus, it is baffling that Treasury and the IRS want to pay tens — and even hundreds — of millions of dollars annually to create an inferior filing option for the American taxpayer," he said.

It is a watershed moment for the tax system. Mark Everson vice chairman at Alliantgroup

And while similar systems have been implemented in other countries, there are lingering concerns about cybersecurity and taxpayer compliance. "It is a watershed moment for the tax system," said Mark Everson, a former IRS commissioner and current vice chairman at Alliantgroup. "And I think that the government has to proceed with great caution."

Taxpayers will 'always have choices'

