Millionaires see market volatility, inflation among biggest threats to wealth, CNBC survey finds

Getty Images

Investors should 'stick to their long-term plan'

With the debt ceiling crisis in the rearview mirror, investors are shifting their focus to other economic concerns, experts say. "We're starting to climb that wall of worry again," said certified financial planner Chris Mellone, partner at VLP Financial Advisors in Vienna, Virginia, referring to market resilience despite economic uncertainty. While some clients are hesitant to put money to work amid recession fears, he urges investors to "stick to their long-term plan," rather than keeping cash on the sidelines, he said. The volatility index, or the VIX , is currently trending lower, below 15 as of June 5, Mellone pointed out. "It looks like if we do have a recession, it's going to be shallow," he said.

Inflation is still a top concern

While inflation continues to moderate, many affluent Americans still worry about high prices. "That's the thing I hear the most from my clients," said Natalie Pine, a CFP and managing partner at Briaud Financial Advisors in College Station, Texas, noting that inflation is a big concern for her clients with assets of $1 million to $5 million. Annual inflation rose 4.9% in April, down slightly from 5% in March, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in May.

We're starting to climb that wall of worry again. Chris Mellone Partner at VLP Financial Advisors