How to manage a big retirement risk amid health-care inflation

There are plenty of risks for retirees — and those risks may compound by the rising cost of health care in retirement. While the cost of medical care has recently fallen, it's still nearly 30% higher than a decade ago, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Typically, medical prices grow faster than other consumer costs. related investing news Fortinet and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions There's also a higher likelihood of retirees needing medical care as they grow older. A 65-year-old couple who retired in 2022 will spend an average of $315,000 in health-care costs throughout retirement, not including long-term care, according to Fidelity Investments.

What's more, retirees face a greater chance of "spending shocks" due to unpredictable costs, such as medical expenses, according to J.P. Morgan Asset Management's 2023 retirement guide. Of course, every retiree's costs will be different, said certified financial planner Anthony Watson, founder and president of Thrive Retirement Specialists in Dearborn, Michigan. "There's no silver bullet for this," he said, noting how health-care expenses can be tough to predict.

Beware the 'sequence of returns risk'

Learn to be an 'empowered patient'

Carolyn McClanahan, a CFP and founder of Life Planning Partners in Jacksonville, Florida, urges retirees to become "empowered patients" when it comes to health-care spending. "The best way to plan for health-care costs is to learn how to be a good health-care consumer," said McClanahan, who also is a physician and member of CNBC's Advisor Council.

