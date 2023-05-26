Many companies are adding, expanding tuition assistance so workers can go back to college

As a growing contingent of Americans feel priced out of a college education, tuition assistance may be the most valuable incentive companies are using to attract and keep workers.

In the last few years, more businesses have added or expanded benefit offerings of free college programs. Not only does free or discounted higher education improve recruitment and retention, it also cuts down on student debt while advancing the long-term wellbeing of employees, experts say.

Big corporate names including Walmart , McDonald's , T-Mobile , Amazon , Home Depot , Target , UPS , FedEx , Chipotle and Starbucks have programs that help cover the cost of going back to school. Waste Management will not only pay for college degrees and professional certificates for employees but also offers this same benefit to their spouses and children.

Of course, employers paying for their employees to get a degree is not new. For decades, businesses have picked up the tab for white-collar workers' graduate studies and MBAs.

However, many companies are now extending this benefit to front-line workers — such as drivers, cashiers and hourly employees — as well as heavily promoting the offering more than they have before.

Coming out of the pandemic, these types of benefits play a big part in the competition for workers and more companies are now offering opportunities to develop new skills, according to the Society for Human Resource Management's 2022 employee benefits survey.

To that point, 48% of employers said they offer undergraduate or graduate tuition assistance as a benefit, according to that SHRM survey. A separate survey from Willis Towers Watson in 2021 found that 80% of large employers offer tuition reimbursement.