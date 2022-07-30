Are you worried about landing that first job out of college? Here's a look at the 'most employable' degrees

Getting a job after graduation isn't a given.

While the labor market is strong and college grads are still more employable — and earn more — than their high-school counterparts, the choice of major, and degree, goes a long way toward determining how hirable you will be.

A bachelor's degree in mathematics gives students the highest chances to secure a job right after graduation, followed by BAs in chemistry, history and music, according to a recent study by ProWritingAid, based on data from the U.S. Department of Education and college degree programs nationwide.

To be sure, employability is not the same as earning potential, the report noted.

"More often than not, graduates are faced with choosing between a safe degree that gives higher chances of getting a job straightaway or a degree that, if it results in employment, can earn them a good salary within a few years," a spokesperson for ProWritingAid said.

The study's findings included:

Of the math majors, graduates from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore were the highest paid just starting out, earning a median salary of $70,019 in the first year and $101,777 by their third year after graduation.

Alternatively, the highest-paid chemistry graduates hailed from public universities. Graduates with a bachelor's degree in chemistry from San Francisco State University have a median salary of $60,594 three years after graduating.

For history majors, Rice University, in Houston, offers the highest earning prospects, with a median salary of $61,295 three years after graduation.

Music graduates from Stephen F. Austin State University had the highest median salaries — $45,138 — followed by West Texas A&M University and North Dakota State University.

When it comes to best-paying majors, the top 10 areas of study are all related to engineering — with the exception of computer science, according to the New York Federal Reserve's recent report of salaries for college graduates.

Just out of college, computer science majors are likely to be the highest paid, earning $75,900 on average, followed by engineering graduates, the National Association of Colleges and Employers also found.