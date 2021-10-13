More education doesn't always get you more money, report finds

Getting a college degree typically pays, but it's not a guarantee.

Although workers with more education generally earn more, a good number of those without a college diploma are making more than college graduates.

Roughly 16% of high school grads earn more than half of workers with a bachelor's degree, according to a new report by the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce.

Likewise, 28% of workers with an associate's degree earn more than half of workers with a bachelor's degree, and 36% of workers with a bachelor's degree earn more than half of workers with a master's degree.

"More education doesn't always get you more money," said Anthony Carnevale, the center's director and lead author of the report.

"You can get less education and make more, it's true," he said. "You can get more education and make less; it all depends on your field of study."

Computer and mathematical positions, health practice and engineering are the highest-earning occupations at every education level, the report found. However, wage gaps persist across the board.

In all cases, men earn more than women — generally, women need one more degree to earn the same amount as their male counterparts, the report found — and Asian and white workers out-earn all other groups.

Still, "your education pathway pretty much determines your economic prospects," Carnevale said.