Google, Apple and 13 other companies that no longer require employees to have a college degree

Brooks Kraft | Getty Images

The economy continues to be a friendly place for job seekers today, and not just for the ultra-educated — economists are predicting ever-improving prospects for workers without a degree as well.

Recently, job-search site Glassdoor compiled a list of 15 top employers that have said they no longer require applicants to have a college degree. Companies like Google, Apple, IBM and EY are all in this group.

In 2017, IBM's vice president of talent Joanna Daley told CNBC Make It that about 15 percent of her company's U.S. hires don't have a four-year degree. She said that instead of looking exclusively at candidates who went to college, IBM now looks at candidates who have hands-on experience via a coding boot camp or an industry-related vocational class.

Check the list below to see what other top companies you can score a job at if you don't have a college degree:

Bloomberg | Getty Images
1. Google

Glassdoor company rating on a five-point scale: 4.4

Current openings include: product manager, recruiter, software engineer, product marketing manager

Hiring locations include: Mountain View, CA; Austin, TX; San, Francisco, CA

Patti Domm | CNBC
2. Ernst & Young (EY)

Glassdoor company rating on a five-point scale: 3.7

Current openings include: assurance services senior, risk advisor, experience management manager, tax services senior

Hiring locations include: Alpharetta, GA; San Francisco, CA; Boston, MA

Joseph Devenne | Getty Images

3. Penguin Random House

Glassdoor company rating on a five-point scale: 3.8

Current openings include: marketing designer, publicity assistant, senior manager of finance, production assistant

Hiring locations include: New York, NY; London, England; Colorado Springs, CO

jetcityimage | iStock Editorial | Getty Images

4. Costco Wholesale

Glassdoor company rating on a five-point scale: 3.9

Current openings include: cashier, stocker, pharmacy sales assistant, bakery wrapper

Hiring locations include: Baton Rouge, LA; Vallejo, CA; Kalamazoo, MI

Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images
5. Whole Foods

Glassdoor company rating on a five-point scale: 3.5

Current openings include: grocery team member, cashier, bakery team member, whole body team member

Hiring locations include: Napa, CA; Petaluma, CA; Tigard, OR

Victor J. Blue | Bloomberg | Getty Images
6. Hilton

Glassdoor company rating on a five-point scale: 4

Current openings include: event manager, front office manager, housekeeper, hotel manager

Hiring locations include: San Rafael, CA; Napa, CA; Indianapolis, IN

John Greim | Getty Images

7. Publix

Glassdoor company rating on a five-point scale: 3.7

Current openings include: pharmacist, retail set-up coordinator, maintenance technician, job fair

Hiring locations include: Lakeland, FL; Atlanta, GA; Deerfield Beach, FL

Scott Olson | Getty Images
8. Apple

Glassdoor company rating on a five-point scale: 4

Current openings include: design verification engineer, engineering project manager, iPhone buyer

Hiring locations include: Santa Clara, CA; Austin, TX; Las Vegas, NV

Jeff Greenberg | Getty Images

9. Starbucks

Glassdoor company rating on a five-point scale: 3.8

Current openings include: barista, shift supervisor, store manager

Hiring locations include: Dublin, GA; San Francisco, CA; Compton, CA

Ben Nelms | Bloomberg | Getty Images
10. Nordstrom

Glassdoor company rating on a five-point scale: 3.6

Current openings include: retail sales, cleaning, stock and fulfillment, bartender

Hiring locations include: Phoenix, AZ; Las Vegas, NV; Scottdale, AZ

Mark Kauzlarich | Bloomberg | Getty Images
11. Home Depot

Glassdoor company rating on a five-point scale: 3.5

Current openings include: department supervisor, customer service sales, store support

Hiring locations include: Colonial Heights, VA; South Plainfield, NJ; San Diego, CA

Scott Mlyn | CNBC
12. IBM

Glassdoor company rating on a five-point scale: 3.4

Current openings include: financial blockchain engineer, lead recruiter, contract and negotiations professional

Hiring locations include: San Francisco, CA; Raleigh-Durham, NC; Austin, TX

Mark Kauzlarich | Bloomberg | Getty Images
13. Bank of America

Glassdoor company rating on a five-point scale: 3.5

Current openings include: client service representative, client associate, analyst, executive assistant

Hiring locations include: Tulsa, OK; Wilmington, DE; New York, NY

Getty Images
14. Chipotle

Glassdoor company rating on a five-point scale: 3.4

Current openings include: district manager, kitchen manager, service manager

Hiring locations include: Sandy, UT; Woburn, MA; Pleasant Hill, CA

Getty Images

15. Lowe's

Glassdoor company rating on a five-point scale: 3.3

Current openings include: plumbing associate, commercial sales loader, lumber associate

Hiring locations include: Westborough, MA; Omaha, NE; Mooresville, NC

