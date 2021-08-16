College costs are rising and many families have no idea just how expensive higher education is

Paying for college is daunting even in good economic times.

When Covid brought the country to a standstill, one-quarter of last year's high school graduates delayed their college plans, according to a survey from Junior Achievement and Citizens, largely because their parents or guardians were less able to provide financial support.

Even now, cost remains a top concern. Six in 10 college-bound high school students said the pandemic has changed their view of higher education, according to a report by Fidelity Investments.

More are wary of the price tag — 4 out of 10 students go so far as to rank cost as the "most important" factor in choosing a school, Fidelity found. Fidelity polled more than 4,000 current students or recent graduates and parents.

"It's something my parents have always been worried about," said Alhassan Bangura, 18, about paying for college.

"They were never able to set up college savings," he said of his mom and dad, who immigrated to the U.S. in 2002. "I had to be resourceful."

The recent high school graduate from Windsor Mill, Maryland, will be a freshman at Cornell University this fall thanks to a combination of scholarships. "I was able to attend college without any debt," he said.