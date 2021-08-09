Democrats' spending plan could make free college a reality

Senate Democrats released the text of a budget resolution on Monday, which lays out the framework for a $3.5 trillion spending plan.

Among widespread investments in social programs and climate policy, the budget resolution would make community college tuition-free for two years — a move President Joe Biden as been advocating since the campaign trail.

"At its core, this legislation is about restoring the middle class in the 21st century and giving more Americans the opportunity to get there," Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told colleagues in a letter. "By making education, health care, child care and housing more affordable, we can give tens of millions of families a leg up."

The Senate could pass the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill as early as Tuesday and then "immediately" move toward passing the budget resolution, Schumer said. Democrats can pass the spending plan without a Republican vote if all 50 of their members back the budget, under a process known as reconciliation.

Twenty-five states, including Arkansas, Indiana, Minnesota, Montana, Oregon, Rhode Island and Tennessee, already have statewide free community-college programs and even more were expected to follow before the coronavirus pandemic put a severe strain on state and local budgets.

In the state-based programs already in place, students receive a scholarship for the amount of tuition that is not covered by existing state or federal aid.

Most are "last-dollar" scholarships, meaning the program pays for whatever tuition and fees are left after financial aid and other grants are applied.