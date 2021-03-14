Fewer kids are going to college because they say it costs too much

College dreams are not what they used to be.

Up until this year, high school senior Jason Neuharth, 18, was set on attending a technical school in his home state of Minnesota.

"I was adamant on going to college — this was going to be my future," he said.

But the last 12 months of largely staying home and attending school in person only a few days a week left Neuharth with lots of time to reconsider, he said.

"I grew up with not a lot of money and that was a fear of mine — the money," he said. "I would not be able to feasibly pay for college."

Instead, Neuharth enlisted in the National Guard with an eight-year commitment. "This second option, this get-out-of-jail-free card, which was the military, seemed like a no-brainer."

A year into the coronavirus crisis, many high school seniors have dramatically changed their expectations about the future.

A recent survey of high school students found that the likelihood of attending a four-year school sank nearly 20% in the last eight months — down to 53%, from 71%, according to ECMC Group, a nonprofit aimed at helping student borrowers.

High schoolers are putting more emphasis on career training and post-college employment, the report found.

More than half said they can achieve professional success with three years or less of college, and just one-fourth believe a four-year degree is the only route to a good job. ECMC Group polled more than 1,000 high school students three times over the last year.

Even before the pandemic, families were starting to question the return on investment, said Jeremy Wheaton, ECMC Group's president and CEO.

"There is going to be a reckoning here."