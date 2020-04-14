As college classes move online, don't expect a tuition discount due to coronavirus

For Ahmad Alsheikh, 18, gaining acceptance to Harvard's Class of 2024 was a lifetime in the making.

Alsheikh and his family came to the U.S. from Syria, seeking asylum from that country's civil war. Yet in starting school as a high school freshman in southern New Mexico, "it was never in my expectation that I would even come close to applying," he said.

Still, Alsheikh worked hard and when he did get accepted early, he not only became the first person in his family to go to college in this country, he was also the first person in his high school to attend the elite Ivy League in nearly three decades.

A financial aid package made up mostly of scholarship money made it feasible. "It costs around $80,000 a year, and that was something I couldn't afford," he said.

More from Personal Finance:

Here's what to do if you suddenly can't pay for college next year

Colleges extend decision deadline due to coronavirus

Coronavirus may drive high school seniors to in-state colleges

Now, Alsheikh says his primary concern is whether classes will be remote rather than on campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, amid the global pandemic.

"I really hope the fall semester doesn't get canceled or moved online," he said. "It's an experience I don't really want to miss out on."

Many students and their parents are arguing that remote learning is just not the same as face-to-face instruction — and the tuition tab should reflect that.

"There are a lot of added benefits to going to a brick-and-mortar school," said Aaron Rasmussen, CEO of Outlier.org, which works with schools like the University of Pittsburgh to offer for-credit online college courses — and "Harvard is the gold standard," he said.