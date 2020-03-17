Coronavirus may drive more high school seniors to in-state public colleges

For this year's crop of high school seniors, their freshman college year is full of unknowns.

Chief among them is where they will enroll and if they will even be able to afford it in the fall.

For now, National College Decision Day is set for May 1, the deadline for high school seniors to choose which college they will attend.

This year, however, a global pandemic and fears of a recession along with soaring college costs and record student loan debt will push more students and families to choose local and less-expensive public schools rather than private universities far from home, according to Robert Franek, The Princeton Review's editor-in-chief and author of "The Best 385 Colleges."

"When students and parents are nervous, they are going to make different decisions," he said.