Grab your checkbooks, college can cost as much as $70,000 a year

This year, because of the coronavirus crisis, college costs have become an even bigger consideration among students and parents.

At the same time, the price tag for a four-year college or university has never been higher.

Tuition and fees, alone, reached $10,560 for in-state students at four-year public colleges in the 2020-21 academic year, and $37,650 for students at four-year private institutions, according to the College Board, which tracks trends in college pricing and student aid.

When adding in room and board and other expenses, the total tab can be more than $70,000 a year for undergraduates at some private colleges or even out-of-state students attending four-year public schools.

More from Personal Finance:

Education Department extends student loan payment pause

Pandemic is leaving students of color behind

Schumer pressures Biden to cancel $50,000 in student debt

For years, college costs have crept up, rising 3% to 5% every year, outpacing inflation and family income.

Now, in the middle of the pandemic, schools are under more pressure to keep these increases in check.

As a result, increases in tuition and fees were the lowest in three decades, the College Board found – increasing just 1% to 2% in 2020-21 at public and private colleges.

"This year's data underscore the profound impact Covid-19 has had on higher education," Jessica Howell, the College Board's vice president for research, said in a statement.

"Although average tuition increased again this year, the increases are among the lowest we've seen since 1990-91."