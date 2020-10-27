Coronavirus slows pace of college tuition increases

Over the last decade, the cost of attending a four-year public college or university has grown significantly year after year. Until now.

Amid the coronavirus and economic crisis, increases in tuition and fees are lower than ever, according to a report by the College Board, which tracks trends in college pricing and student aid.

For the 2020-21 academic year, average tuition and fees increased by just 1.1% for in-state students at four-year public colleges, reaching $10,560, and 2.1% for students at four-year private institutions, to $37,650 — the lowest percentage increases in three decades, according to the College Board.

In 10 states, average tuition and fees at four-year, in-state public schools did not increase at all.

"This year's data underscore the profound impact Covid-19 has had on higher education," Jessica Howell, the College Board's vice president for research, said in a statement.

"Although average tuition increased again this year, the increases are among the lowest we've seen since 1990-91."

Still, college costs have reached unsustainable levels, many experts say.

During the Great Recession, a decrease in government aid to both public and private colleges and universities caused tuition to skyrocket. Today, tuition accounts for about half of college revenue, while state and local governments provide the other half.

But roughly three decades ago, the split was much different, with tuition providing just about a quarter of revenue and state and local governments picking up the rest.