Schumer pressures Biden to bypass Congress to cancel $50,000 in student debt per borrower

Biden has said he would forgive $10,000 in student debt for all borrowers, and the rest of the debt for those who attended public colleges or historically Black colleges and universities and earn less than $125,000 a year. In all, that would slash the country's $1.7 trillion outstanding student loan tab by about a third, according to calculations by higher-education expert Mark Kantrowitz. Biden is under increasing pressure to go further though amid the pandemic. More than 230 organizations and non-profits, including Americans for Financial Reform, the NAACP and the National Consumer Law Center, signed a letter on Nov. 18, calling on Biden to cancel student loans on his first day as president. One survey found that 58% of registered voters are in support of student loan forgiveness and around 840,000 people have signed a Change.org petition titled, "Donald Trump/Joe Biden: Erase Student Loans!" The legal arguments around whether or not a president can nix the debt get complicated, fast. CNBC asked Toby Merrill, founder and director of the Project on Predatory Student Lending at Harvard Law School, how she'd explain to a 15-year-old why she believes it's within the president's power to do so. "The Constitution gave Congress the authority to control property of the government, like debts owed to it," she wrote. And Congress, Merrill said, granted the Secretary of Education, who works for the president, "the specific and unrestricted authority to create and to cancel or modify debt owed under federal student loan programs." The same question was posed to Luke Herrine, a Ph.D. candidate at Yale Law School, who first made the argument in 2017 that the U.S. Department of Education could cancel student debt. "Basically it's like the power that a prosecutor has to determine whether to bring charges against somebody – the prosecutor might think that a person has committed a crime but decide not to bring a case against them for whatever reason," Herrine said. In other words: The president could collaborate with the U.S. Department of Education to stop collecting on people's student loans, proponents of the argument say. Others aren't so confident. "Using an executive order to forgive federal student loans will likely be met with a lawsuit and preliminary injunction, and eventually fail," Kantrowitz said. "Also, trying that route immediately upon taking office would block any attempt at working with Congress in a bipartisan manner," he added. Ryan D. Doerfler, a law professor at the University of Chicago, can also see such a move being met by a myriad of challenges. For example, he said, opponents may say that the U.S. Department of Education can deliver relief to borrowers only in specific circumstances. Yet those potential obstacles shouldn't prevent the president from trying it, Doerfler said. "Congress seems wholly uninterested in taking such steps," he said, and so, "better to pursue debt cancellation through executive action than pray for Mitch McConnell to have a change of heart." Beyond the legal tussle, other critics of a student debt jubilee say it wouldn't significantly stimulate the economy because college graduates tend to be higher earners who would likely redirect their monthly bill to savings rather than spend more.