Gender wage gap narrows but shows no signs of going away

The gender wage gap has remained remarkably stubborn for decades.

Still, gains are being made.

As of 2018, women earned 85% of what men earned, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of hourly earnings of both full- and part-time workers in the U.S. That's up from 67% about one generation ago.

Although women continue to experience a persistent pay gap in nearly every occupation, a growing number of women in higher-skill jobs has contributed to more rapid wage growth, which has helped to narrow the difference, according to data from Pew.

"This is the first time we have taken a look at job skills," said Rakesh Kochhar, a senior researcher at Pew and author of the report.

The Pew analysis found that women now account for more than half of the employment in jobs that draw most heavily on social or fundamental skills, including legal positions, teaching and counseling.

At the same time, the share of women working in occupations that rely on analytical skills — such as math and science — jumped to 42% in 2018, from 27% in 1980.

The type of positions that women hold has evolved, as well, Kochhar said. "The share of women in administrative support has dropped over time, and the share of women in managerial jobs has increased," he said.