Is college really worth it? Here are the schools with the best return on investment

Even before the pandemic, families were starting to question the value of a college degree.

Now, high schoolers are putting more emphasis on schools that will offer the best returns.

"What is going to be the return on investment?," said Robert Franek, editor in chief of The Princeton Review. "It is the question that students and their parents are asking more now, certainly over the last year and a half."

To that end, The Princeton Review analyzed more than 650 colleges and universities to determine the schools with the most value, considering cost, including tuition and room and board, as well as financial aid, academic offerings, career placement services, graduation rates, alumni salary and overall student debt.

The University of California, Berkeley earned the top spot among public colleges, while Princeton University ranked No. 1 for private colleges.

Both schools are standouts for their academics, career services and financial aid, the report found.