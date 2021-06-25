Companies using free education to attract and keep workers amidst war for talent

Higher pay, signing bonuses, and hybrid work schedules are just some of the incentives companies are using to attract and keep workers as the economy continues to reopen and consumer demand soars.

Now some businesses are going a step further by offering free education in a bid to get the talent they need.

Last month, Waste Management announced that it will not only pay for college degrees and professional certificates for employees, but starting in January will offer this same benefit to their spouses and children through a collaboration with edtech platform Guild Education. Chipotle began offering debt-free degrees to its workers in 2019, but in April expanded the program to 10 colleges and 100 different degree programs including those in agriculture, culinary, and hospitality, also in partnership with Guild. The moves come as surveys show that nearly 30% of hospitality workers are looking to leave the industry and find jobs in other fields as a result of the upheaval from the pandemic.

"The war for talent is so fierce that compensation can't be the only differentiator between us and another company," says Tamla Oates-Forney, Waste Management's chief human resources officer. "We had to find a way to show that working for us goes beyond the paycheck."

Despite the fact that about 9.6 million American workers are still counted as unemployed, the scramble for talent shows no signs of letting up.

"We keep hearing about the war for talent, but I would argue that the war is over and the talent has won," says Steve Knox, vice president of global talent at human resources software company Ceridian. The dilemma is especially acute in fields with lower-wage jobs that don't require a college education such as warehousing, restaurants, transportation, and hospitality. Combine this with a growing number of surveys showing that workers are increasingly thinking of switching jobs now that the worst of the pandemic appears to be over, and there's little wonder why workers seem to have the upper hand.