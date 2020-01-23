Skip Navigation
Chase releases new United Business Card with 100,000 bonus offer

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Chase and United Airlines announced on Thursday, Jan. 23, the new United℠ Business Card. Approved applicants will be eligible to earn a 100,000-mile bonus offer and competitive rewards on common business expenses, such as transit and office supply stores.

"This card was designed to give small business owners even more ways to earn double miles in areas where they are already spending, allowing them to earn miles faster that they can use to travel to hundreds of exciting destinations United serves around the world," Luc Bondar, United's VP of loyalty said in the press release.

Along with the launch of this new card, Chase revealed the United℠ Explorer Business Card will no longer be open to new applicants. However, current cardholders can continue to use their card and enjoy the benefits offered.

Below, CNBC Select breaks down what you should know about the new United℠ Business Card and how it compares to the now discontinued United℠ Explorer Business Card.

United℠ Business Card

  • Rewards

    2 miles per $1 spent on United, local transit and commuting and at gas stations, office supply stores and restaurants. Plus, earn 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases.

  • Welcome bonus

    100,000 bonus miles after you make $10,000 in purchases within the first three months of account opening

  • Annual fee

    $99

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    17.99% to 24.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

  • Terms apply.

  

Rewards

United℠ Business Card holders earn 2X miles per $1 spent on United purchases, gas stations, office supply stores, restaurants, local transit and commuting (which includes taxis, mass transit, tolls and rideshare services). Earn 1X mile per $1 spent on all other purchases.

The rewards program improves on the United℠ Explorer Business Card by doubling the amount you earn on local transit and commuting expenses to 2X miles per $1 spent.

Welcome bonus

There's a generous welcome bonus: Earn 100,000 bonus miles after spending $10,000 in purchases in the first three months from account opening. This limited-time offer ends April 2, 2020.

Compared to the United℠ Explorer Business Card, the United℠ Business Card's welcome bonus requires less spending to earn the same bonus. Previously, the United℠ Explorer Business Card had a tiered bonus: 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 in purchases in the first three months your account is open and an additional 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $25,000 total in purchases in the first six months your account is open. The new United℠ Business Card makes the welcome bonus easier to achieve.

Plus, if you already have a personal United card and decide to apply for the new United℠ Business Card, you're eligible for 5,000 miles each cardmember anniversary that you hold both cards. This is in addition to the welcome bonus.

Additional benefits

The United℠ Business Card offers a suite of benefits that are helpful for loyal United Airlines travelers.

  • $100 annual United travel credit after seven United flight purchases of $100 or more
  • 25% back on United in-flight purchases (includes Wi-Fi, food and beverages)
  • No blackout dates when redeeming miles, so you can fly without travel date restrictions
  • Free first checked bag on United flights
  • Priority boarding on United flights
  • 2 United Club one-time passes at account opening and on each cardmember anniversary
  • Employee cards at no additional cost
  • No foreign transaction fees
  • Exclusive events with Inside Access from Chase and United MileagePlus events
  • Exclusive cardmember benefits with Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection
  • Travel and purchase protection benefits

Bottom line

If you're loyal to United Airlines and expect to travel for business frequently, the new United℠ Business Card can be a good asset. While the card has a $99 annual fee (which is $5 more than the United℠ Explorer Business Card), employee cards come at no additional cost. And you can earn rewards on common business expenses, such as transit and dining, as well as benefit from a generous welcome bonus worth 100,000 miles.

If you don't favor one airline over another, consider general small business credit cards that provide cash back (Capital One® Spark® Cash for Business) or special financing (Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express).

Learn more: How to choose a business credit card

