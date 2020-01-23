Chase releases new United Business Card with 100,000 bonus offer

Chase and United Airlines announced on Thursday, Jan. 23, the new United℠ Business Card. Approved applicants will be eligible to earn a 100,000-mile bonus offer and competitive rewards on common business expenses, such as transit and office supply stores. "This card was designed to give small business owners even more ways to earn double miles in areas where they are already spending, allowing them to earn miles faster that they can use to travel to hundreds of exciting destinations United serves around the world," Luc Bondar, United's VP of loyalty said in the press release. Along with the launch of this new card, Chase revealed the United℠ Explorer Business Card will no longer be open to new applicants. However, current cardholders can continue to use their card and enjoy the benefits offered. Below, CNBC Select breaks down what you should know about the new United℠ Business Card and how it compares to the now discontinued United℠ Explorer Business Card.

United℠ Business Card Apply Now Rewards 2 miles per $1 spent on United, local transit and commuting and at gas stations, office supply stores and restaurants. Plus, earn 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases.

Welcome bonus 100,000 bonus miles after you make $10,000 in purchases within the first three months of account opening

Annual fee $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 17.99% to 24.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good

Rewards

United℠ Business Card holders earn 2X miles per $1 spent on United purchases, gas stations, office supply stores, restaurants, local transit and commuting (which includes taxis, mass transit, tolls and rideshare services). Earn 1X mile per $1 spent on all other purchases. The rewards program improves on the United℠ Explorer Business Card by doubling the amount you earn on local transit and commuting expenses to 2X miles per $1 spent.

Welcome bonus

There's a generous welcome bonus: Earn 100,000 bonus miles after spending $10,000 in purchases in the first three months from account opening. This limited-time offer ends April 2, 2020. Compared to the United℠ Explorer Business Card, the United℠ Business Card's welcome bonus requires less spending to earn the same bonus. Previously, the United℠ Explorer Business Card had a tiered bonus: 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 in purchases in the first three months your account is open and an additional 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $25,000 total in purchases in the first six months your account is open. The new United℠ Business Card makes the welcome bonus easier to achieve. Plus, if you already have a personal United card and decide to apply for the new United℠ Business Card, you're eligible for 5,000 miles each cardmember anniversary that you hold both cards. This is in addition to the welcome bonus.

Additional benefits

The United℠ Business Card offers a suite of benefits that are helpful for loyal United Airlines travelers. $100 annual United travel credit after seven United flight purchases of $100 or more

25% back on United in-flight purchases (includes Wi-Fi, food and beverages)

No blackout dates when redeeming miles, so you can fly without travel date restrictions

Free first checked bag on United flights

Priority boarding on United flights

2 United Club one-time passes at account opening and on each cardmember anniversary

Employee cards at no additional cost

No foreign transaction fees

Exclusive events with Inside Access from Chase and United MileagePlus events

Exclusive cardmember benefits with Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection

Travel and purchase protection benefits

Bottom line

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.