Chase launches new bonus offers on United Explorer and Club Infinite cards worth up to 100,000 miles

Chase announced that starting today, August 4, new applicants for the United℠ Explorer Card and United Club℠ Infinite Card can benefit from increased welcome bonus offers worth up to 100,000 miles. Even if you're not traveling right now, many of us are still dreaming about taking a vacation. And earning a big welcome bonus can help offset the cost of future travel plans. The miles you earn with a United card can be used to book flights, hotels and rental cars. You can also redeem them for merchandise, gift cards and Apple products. Here's a breakdown of the new limited-time bonuses on select United Airlines cards, and how they compare to the previous offers.

United℠ Explorer Card

New offer: Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you make $3,000 in purchases in the first three months from account opening.

Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you make $3,000 in purchases in the first three months from account opening. Old offer: Earn 40,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Bottom line: The overall bonus increased by 20,000 miles and the spending requirement increased by $1,000. While you need to spend more, it's in line with the additional miles you receive. Plus the additional miles you earn with the new offer can be worth upwards of $200, depending on how you redeem them. This card has a $95 annual fee, but it's waived the first year and is less than other luxury cards.

United Club℠ Infinite Card

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.