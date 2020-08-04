Chase launches new bonus offers on United Explorer and Club Infinite cards worth up to 100,000 miles

Chase announced that starting today, August 4, new applicants for the United℠ Explorer Card and United Club℠ Infinite Card can benefit from increased welcome bonus offers worth up to 100,000 miles.
Even if you're not traveling right now, many of us are still dreaming about taking a vacation. And earning a big welcome bonus can help offset the cost of future travel plans. The miles you earn with a United card can be used to book flights, hotels and rental cars. You can also redeem them for merchandise, gift cards and Apple products.
Here's a breakdown of the new limited-time bonuses on select United Airlines cards, and how they compare to the previous offers.
Bottom line: The overall bonus increased by 20,000 miles and the spending requirement increased by $1,000. While you need to spend more, it's in line with the additional miles you receive. Plus the additional miles you earn with the new offer can be worth upwards of $200, depending on how you redeem them.
This card has a $95 annual fee, but it's waived the first year and is less than other luxury cards.
Bottom line: Chase is bringing back the welcome bonus offer it first introduced when the United Club Infinite Card launched back in March. The 100,000 miles can be worth $1,000 when redeemed for a 1:1 value, and card optimizers may find ways to maximize value.
This card has a $525 annual fee, but if you take full advantage of all the perks, such as free first and second checked bags and United Club membership, you can offset the cost. For cardholders who don't travel frequently, it might be smarter to stick to lower annual fee United cards, like the United Explorer card.