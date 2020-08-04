Skip Navigation
logo
LatestBest CardsReviewsAdvice
CNBC.COM
Best high yield savings accounts
The beginner’s guide to credit scores
The best credit cards of 2020
CNBC Select may receive an affiliate commission when you click on the links for products from our partners. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
CNBC Select

Chase launches new bonus offers on United Explorer and Club Infinite cards worth up to 100,000 miles

Chase announced that applicants for the United Explorer Card and United Club Infinite Card can now earn bonuses worth up to 100,000 miles.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images

Chase announced that starting today, August 4, new applicants for the United℠ Explorer Card and United Club℠ Infinite Card can benefit from increased welcome bonus offers worth up to 100,000 miles.

Even if you're not traveling right now, many of us are still dreaming about taking a vacation. And earning a big welcome bonus can help offset the cost of future travel plans. The miles you earn with a United card can be used to book flights, hotels and rental cars. You can also redeem them for merchandise, gift cards and Apple products.

Here's a breakdown of the new limited-time bonuses on select United Airlines cards, and how they compare to the previous offers.

United℠ Explorer Card

  • New offer: Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you make $3,000 in purchases in the first three months from account opening.
  • Old offer: Earn 40,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.

Bottom line: The overall bonus increased by 20,000 miles and the spending requirement increased by $1,000. While you need to spend more, it's in line with the additional miles you receive. Plus the additional miles you earn with the new offer can be worth upwards of $200, depending on how you redeem them.

This card has a $95 annual fee, but it's waived the first year and is less than other luxury cards.

United Club℠ Infinite Card

  • New offer: Earn 100,000 bonus miles after you make $5,000 in purchases in the first three months from account opening.
  • Old offer: Intro $0 annual fee for the first year, then $525.

Bottom line: Chase is bringing back the welcome bonus offer it first introduced when the United Club Infinite Card launched back in March. The 100,000 miles can be worth $1,000 when redeemed for a 1:1 value, and card optimizers may find ways to maximize value.

This card has a $525 annual fee, but if you take full advantage of all the perks, such as free first and second checked bags and United Club membership, you can offset the cost. For cardholders who don't travel frequently, it might be smarter to stick to lower annual fee United cards, like the United Explorer card.

Don't miss:

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

Popular Offers from CNBC Select's Partners

IdentityForce® UltraSecure and UltraSecure+Credit
Learn More
Terms Apply
Best overall paid credit monitoring service
IdentityForce® UltraSecure and UltraSecure+Credit
2 months free on all annual plans, free dark web analysis, bank and credit card activity alerts
Citi® Double Cash Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
No annual fee and cash back on all eligible purchases
Citi® Double Cash Card
2% cash back (1% when you purchase, 1% when you pay the bill)
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
Learn More
Terms Apply
2x points on travel and dining
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
60,000 bonus points and complimentary DashPass for at least 1 year
Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
Learn More
Terms Apply
No annual fee and earn cash back at U.S. supermarkets
Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
$150 welcome offer and, for a limited-time, earn 20% back on eligible Amazon purchases made in the first 6 months, up to $200
Opinions are our own and have not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by our advertising partners
Best Cards