Chase releases new United Club Infinite Card with limited-time 100,000 miles bonus offer

Chase and United Airlines announced a new United Club Infinite Card with numerous benefits and a welcome bonus worth 100,000 miles.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images

Chase and United Airlines announced today, March 16, the New! United Club℠ Infinite Card. While the timing may seem a bit odd due to airlines canceling flights amid coronavirus concerns, the launch was likely in the works for months.

If you're a loyal United flyer, you may be interested in this new card since it boasts a limited-time 100,000-mile welcome bonus after you spend $5,000 in purchases in the first three months from account opening (offer ends May 18, 2020). The United Club Infinite Card also offers the highest rewards rate on United purchases of any United credit card — 4X miles per dollar spent.

Below, CNBC Select breaks down what you should know about the United Club Infinite Card and how it compares to other Chase co-branded United cards, such as the United Club℠ Card.

New! United Club℠ Infinite Card

  • Rewards

    4 miles per $1 spent on United purchases, 2 miles per $1 spent on all other travel and dining and 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    100,000 bonus miles after you make $5,000 in purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $525

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    17.99% to 24.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

 

United Club Infinite Card rewards and benefits

United Club Infinite Card holders earn 4X miles per $1 spent on United purchases, 2X miles per $1 spent on all other travel and dining and 1X mile per $1 spent on all other purchases. These rewards rates top other United cards that only offer 2X miles per dollar spent on United purchases.

There's also a generous welcome bonus: Earn 100,000 bonus miles after you make $5,000 in purchases in the first three months from account opening. This limited-time offer ends May 18, 2020. Other limited-time welcome bonus offers worth up to 100,000 miles are active for the United℠ Explorer CardUnited Club℠ CardUnited℠ Business Card and United Club℠ Business Card until April 2, 2020. Find out more about those United card offers.

The United Club Infinite Card offers a variety of benefits that are helpful for loyal United Airlines travelers:

  • No foreign transaction fees
  • United Club membership with access to over 45 United Club locations and participating Star Alliance™ affiliated lounges worldwide (up to a $650 value per year)
  • Up to $100 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck fee credit every four years
  • 25% back on United in-flight purchases (includes Wi-Fi, food and beverages)
  • Free first and second checked bags on United flights
  • Exclusive cardmember benefits with Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection
  • Complimentary Hertz Gold Plus Rewards President's Circle status, which provides a 50% bonus on Hertz Gold Plus Rewards points, upgrades and exclusive offers
  • Visa Infinite concierge services, offering 24/7 personalized assistance for travel planning, dinner reservations, event tickets and more
  • No blackout dates when redeeming miles, so you can fly without travel date restrictions
  • Travel benefits: Trip cancellation and trip interruption insurance, baggage delay insurance, lost luggage reimbursement, trip delay reimbursement and auto rental collision damage waiver
  • Protections for purchases, returns and extended warranty coverage
  • Exclusive events with Inside Access from Chase and United MileagePlus events

United Club Infinite Card annual fee

The United Club Infinite Card comes with a steep $525 annual fee. This is the highest annual fee among any United credit card and is $75 more than the similar United Club Card's $450 annual fee.

Before you apply, consider whether you can recoup the annual fee. If you plan to take full advantage of the card benefits that can easily receive a dollar value, then it can make sense to choose the United Club Infinite Card.

For instance, the United Club membership is worth up to $650 per year, which entirely offsets the annual fee. If you plan on using the eligible lounges, this is a simple way to ensure the annual fee is worth it.

Bottom line

If you're loyal to United Airlines and frequently travel by air, the United Club℠ Infinite Card can allow you to earn miles faster than any other United card. Plus the new welcome bonus can allow you to maximize rewards and offset the cost of upcoming travel.

Keep in mind the $525 annual fee doesn't make sense for everyone. If you plan on taking full advantage of the card's perks, such as free first and second checked bags and United Club membership, you can offset the cost. But if you don't plan on using those benefits, you may be better off with one of the lower annual fee United cards, like the United℠ Explorer Card.

If you don't favor one airline over another or don't fly often, consider looking into general travel credit cards that provide cash back, points or miles on all your purchases, such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred®, or travel cards with no annual fee, such as the Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card.

Learn more:

Information about the United Club℠ Card and Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuers of the cards prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

