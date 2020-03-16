Chase releases new United Club Infinite Card with limited-time 100,000 miles bonus offer

Chase and United Airlines announced today, March 16, the New! United Club℠ Infinite Card. While the timing may seem a bit odd due to airlines canceling flights amid coronavirus concerns, the launch was likely in the works for months. If you're a loyal United flyer, you may be interested in this new card since it boasts a limited-time 100,000-mile welcome bonus after you spend $5,000 in purchases in the first three months from account opening (offer ends May 18, 2020). The United Club Infinite Card also offers the highest rewards rate on United purchases of any United credit card — 4X miles per dollar spent. Below, CNBC Select breaks down what you should know about the United Club Infinite Card and how it compares to other Chase co-branded United cards, such as the United Club℠ Card.

New! United Club℠ Infinite Card Apply Now On Chase's secure site Rewards 4 miles per $1 spent on United purchases, 2 miles per $1 spent on all other travel and dining and 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 100,000 bonus miles after you make $5,000 in purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $525

Intro APR None

Regular APR 17.99% to 24.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

United Club Infinite Card rewards and benefits

United Club Infinite Card holders earn 4X miles per $1 spent on United purchases, 2X miles per $1 spent on all other travel and dining and 1X mile per $1 spent on all other purchases. These rewards rates top other United cards that only offer 2X miles per dollar spent on United purchases. There's also a generous welcome bonus: Earn 100,000 bonus miles after you make $5,000 in purchases in the first three months from account opening. This limited-time offer ends May 18, 2020. Other limited-time welcome bonus offers worth up to 100,000 miles are active for the United℠ Explorer Card, United Club℠ Card, United℠ Business Card and United Club℠ Business Card until April 2, 2020. Find out more about those United card offers. The United Club Infinite Card offers a variety of benefits that are helpful for loyal United Airlines travelers: No foreign transaction fees

United Club membership with access to over 45 United Club locations and participating Star Alliance™ affiliated lounges worldwide (up to a $650 value per year)

Up to $100 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck fee credit every four years

25% back on United in-flight purchases (includes Wi-Fi, food and beverages)

Free first and second checked bags on United flights

Exclusive cardmember benefits with Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection

Complimentary Hertz Gold Plus Rewards President's Circle status, which provides a 50% bonus on Hertz Gold Plus Rewards points, upgrades and exclusive offers

Visa Infinite concierge services, offering 24/7 personalized assistance for travel planning, dinner reservations, event tickets and more

No blackout dates when redeeming miles, so you can fly without travel date restrictions

Travel benefits: Trip cancellation and trip interruption insurance, baggage delay insurance, lost luggage reimbursement, trip delay reimbursement and auto rental collision damage waiver

Protections for purchases, returns and extended warranty coverage

Exclusive events with Inside Access from Chase and United MileagePlus events

United Club Infinite Card annual fee

The United Club Infinite Card comes with a steep $525 annual fee. This is the highest annual fee among any United credit card and is $75 more than the similar United Club Card's $450 annual fee. Before you apply, consider whether you can recoup the annual fee. If you plan to take full advantage of the card benefits that can easily receive a dollar value, then it can make sense to choose the United Club Infinite Card. For instance, the United Club membership is worth up to $650 per year, which entirely offsets the annual fee. If you plan on using the eligible lounges, this is a simple way to ensure the annual fee is worth it.

Bottom line

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.