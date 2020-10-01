United Airlines and Chase launch new no-annual-fee United Gateway Card

Two weeks after Chase launched the new Chase Freedom Flex℠, the issuer is releasing a new co-branded card with United Airlines: the United Gateway℠ Card.

"Whether it be buying groceries, gas or transportation, the United Gateway Card brings cardmembers one step closer to creating their own vacation stories through everyday purchases, all with no annual fee," Kristen Bowdoin, managing director and general manager of United Airlines co-brand cards at JPMorgan Chase, tells CNBC Select.

This card joins two other consumer United cards, the United℠ Explorer Card ($95 annual fee, waived the first year) and the United Club℠ Infinite Card ($525 annual fee, waived the first year), making it the only United card with no annual fee that’s currently open to new applicants.

If you often fly United, you may want to consider adding this no-annual-fee card to your wallet to maximize the miles you earn on everyday purchases like groceries and gas. And if you have one of the older United TravelBank and Legacy United MileagePlus cards, Chase will be transitioning you to the new Gateway card (timeline to be announced soon).

Here’s a breakdown of the new United Gateway Card’s key benefits.