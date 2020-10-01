Skip Navigation
United Airlines and Chase launch new no-annual-fee United Gateway Card

The latest new credit card to hit the market from Chase is the United Gateway Card. This card can help loyal United flyers earn miles at no annual fee.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images

Two weeks after Chase launched the new Chase Freedom Flex℠, the issuer is releasing a new co-branded card with United Airlines: the United Gateway℠ Card.

"Whether it be buying groceries, gas or transportation, the United Gateway Card brings cardmembers one step closer to creating their own vacation stories through everyday purchases, all with no annual fee," Kristen Bowdoin, managing director and general manager of United Airlines co-brand cards at JPMorgan Chase, tells CNBC Select.

This card joins two other consumer United cards, the United℠ Explorer Card ($95 annual fee, waived the first year) and the United Club℠ Infinite Card ($525 annual fee, waived the first year), making it the only United card with no annual fee that’s currently open to new applicants.

If you often fly United, you may want to consider adding this no-annual-fee card to your wallet to maximize the miles you earn on everyday purchases like groceries and gas. And if you have one of the older United TravelBank and Legacy United MileagePlus cards, Chase will be transitioning you to the new Gateway card (timeline to be announced soon).

Here’s a breakdown of the new United Gateway Card’s key benefits.

New United Gateway Card benefits

The United Gateway Card provides you with elevated rewards on United purchases, groceries, gas and transportation expenses. Here’s what rewards you can expect:

  • 3X miles on grocery purchases on up to $1,500 in eligible purchases per month until September 30, 2021
  • 2X miles on United purchases
  • 2X miles at gas stations
  • 2X miles at local transit and commuting
  • 1X mile on all other purchases

New cardmembers can also benefit from a limited-time welcome bonus of 20,000 MileagePlus miles after spending $1,000 in the first three months from account opening.

Both the rewards rates and bonus offer are lower than the United Explorer and Infinite cards, but that’s to be expected with a no-annual-fee card. However, the Explorer and Infinite cards aren’t offering the limited-time 3X miles on groceries until Sept. 30, 2021.

Beyond rewards, you'll receive access to a variety of travel and purchase coverages, including:

  • Purchase protection
  • Extended warranty protection
  • Roadside dispatch
  • Auto rental collision damage waiver (secondary)
  • Travel and emergency assistance services
  • Trip cancellation/interruption insurance

In addition, you can receive 25% back as a statement credit on in-flight United purchases of food, beverages and wifi, as well as no foreign transaction fees.

United Gateway℠ Card

United Gateway℠ Card
Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    3X miles on grocery purchases until September 30, 2021; 2X miles on United purchases, at gas stations and on local transit and commuting; 1X mile on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 20,000 bonus miles after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months from account opening.

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    16.49% to 23.49% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

 

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

Best Cards