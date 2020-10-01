United Airlines and Chase launch new no-annual-fee United Gateway Card

Two weeks after Chase launched the new Chase Freedom Flex℠, the issuer is releasing a new co-branded card with United Airlines: the United Gateway℠ Card.
"Whether it be buying groceries, gas or transportation, the United Gateway Card brings cardmembers one step closer to creating their own vacation stories through everyday purchases, all with no annual fee," Kristen Bowdoin, managing director and general manager of United Airlines co-brand cards at JPMorgan Chase, tells CNBC Select.
This card joins two other consumer United cards, the United℠ Explorer Card ($95 annual fee, waived the first year) and the United Club℠ Infinite Card ($525 annual fee, waived the first year), making it the only United card with no annual fee that’s currently open to new applicants.
If you often fly United, you may want to consider adding this no-annual-fee card to your wallet to maximize the miles you earn on everyday purchases like groceries and gas. And if you have one of the older United TravelBank and Legacy United MileagePlus cards, Chase will be transitioning you to the new Gateway card (timeline to be announced soon).
Here’s a breakdown of the new United Gateway Card’s key benefits.
The United Gateway Card provides you with elevated rewards on United purchases, groceries, gas and transportation expenses. Here’s what rewards you can expect:
New cardmembers can also benefit from a limited-time welcome bonus of 20,000 MileagePlus miles after spending $1,000 in the first three months from account opening.
Both the rewards rates and bonus offer are lower than the United Explorer and Infinite cards, but that’s to be expected with a no-annual-fee card. However, the Explorer and Infinite cards aren’t offering the limited-time 3X miles on groceries until Sept. 30, 2021.
Beyond rewards, you'll receive access to a variety of travel and purchase coverages, including:
In addition, you can receive 25% back as a statement credit on in-flight United purchases of food, beverages and wifi, as well as no foreign transaction fees.
3X miles on grocery purchases until September 30, 2021; 2X miles on United purchases, at gas stations and on local transit and commuting; 1X mile on all other purchases
Earn 20,000 bonus miles after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months from account opening.
$0
None
16.49% to 23.49% variable
5%, minimum $5
None
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.