Earn up to 140,000 bonus points with massive new IHG Rewards Club Credit Card offers

Chase is continuing its pattern of increasing credit card welcome bonuses with its new monster offer on two IHG cards. New applicants signing up for the IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card can qualify to earn a welcome bonus worth 140,000 points, and customers signing up for the IHG® Rewards Club Traveler Credit Card can qualify to earn a welcome bonus worth 100,000 points.

This news comes two weeks after Chase released an elevated 80,000-point bonus offer on the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, which you can earn after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.

The IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card already ranks as the best hotel credit card for stays at properties within the Intercontinental Hotel Group, which includes Holiday Inn, Regent Hotels and Kimpton Hotels. This new bonus offer on both the Premier and Traveler cards helps make these cards more rewarding for loyal IHG customers.

You can only qualify for these bonuses if you currently don't have the card and have not received a new welcome bonus for the card in the past 24 months.

CNBC Select has the details on the new welcome bonuses available for a limited-time: