Earn up to 140,000 bonus points with massive new IHG Rewards Club Credit Card offers

Chase is continuing its pattern of increasing credit card welcome bonuses with its new monster offer on two IHG cards. New applicants signing up for the IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card can qualify to earn a welcome bonus worth 140,000 points, and customers signing up for the IHG® Rewards Club Traveler Credit Card can qualify to earn a welcome bonus worth 100,000 points.
This news comes two weeks after Chase released an elevated 80,000-point bonus offer on the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, which you can earn after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.
The IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card already ranks as the best hotel credit card for stays at properties within the Intercontinental Hotel Group, which includes Holiday Inn, Regent Hotels and Kimpton Hotels. This new bonus offer on both the Premier and Traveler cards helps make these cards more rewarding for loyal IHG customers.
You can only qualify for these bonuses if you currently don't have the card and have not received a new welcome bonus for the card in the past 24 months.
CNBC Select has the details on the new welcome bonuses available for a limited-time:
If you can reasonably meet the bonus spending requirements and frequently book rooms at IHG properties, signing up for either the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card or the IHG Rewards Club Traveler Credit Card is great way to maximize rewards at the hotel chain. While both cards have no annual fee the first year, the Traveler card has no annual fee whatsoever. With that in mind, take time to decide if you'll be able to offset the Premier card's annual fee before applying.
And if you don't stay at IHG properties, you may want to consider a more general travel card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card ($95 annual fee). There are also no-annual-fee travel cards, like the Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card.
Up to 25X points total per dollar at IHG® (earn 10X points per $1 spent at IHG® hotels as a cardholder, plus 10X base points as an IHG® Rewards Club member and 5X points with Platinum Elite Status, which comes as a benefit of this card); 2X points per $1 spent on purchases at gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants; 1X point per $1 spent on all other purchases
140,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
$89, waived the first year
None
15.99% to 22.99% variable
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
None
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Up to 15X points total per $1 at IHG® (earn 5X points per $1 spent at IHG® hotels as a cardholder, plus 10X base points as an IHG® Rewards Club member); 2X points per $1 spent on purchases at gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants; 1X point per $1 spent on all other purchases
100,000 bonus points after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
$0
None
15.99% to 22.99% variable
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
None
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.