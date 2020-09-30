Skip Navigation
Earn up to 140,000 bonus points with massive new IHG Rewards Club Credit Card offers

Chase launched one of the highest welcome bonus offers for two of its IHG Rewards Club Credit Cards worth up to 140,000 points. Here's how to earn the bonus.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Chase is continuing its pattern of increasing credit card welcome bonuses with its new monster offer on two IHG cards. New applicants signing up for the IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card can qualify to earn a welcome bonus worth 140,000 points, and customers signing up for the IHG® Rewards Club Traveler Credit Card can qualify to earn a welcome bonus worth 100,000 points.

This news comes two weeks after Chase released an elevated 80,000-point bonus offer on the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, which you can earn after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.

The IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card already ranks as the best hotel credit card for stays at properties within the Intercontinental Hotel Group, which includes Holiday Inn, Regent Hotels and Kimpton Hotels. This new bonus offer on both the Premier and Traveler cards helps make these cards more rewarding for loyal IHG customers.

You can only qualify for these bonuses if you currently don't have the card and have not received a new welcome bonus for the card in the past 24 months.

CNBC Select has the details on the new welcome bonuses available for a limited-time:

IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card bonus

  • New offer: 140,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Plus the annual fee is now waived for the first year, then it's $89 in subsequent years.
  • Previous offer: 125,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.
  • Verdict: The new offer is worth 15,000 more bonus points for the same spending requirement, which is already a win. Add to that an annual fee waiver your first year, and this is a standout offer. 

IHG Rewards Club Traveler Credit Card bonus

  • New offer: 100,000 bonus points after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.
  • Previous offer: 75,000 bonus points after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.
  • Verdict: New cardholders can benefit from 25,000 more bonus points at the same spending requirement as the old offer, making this a great deal. Plus this card continues to have no annual fee.

Bottom line

If you can reasonably meet the bonus spending requirements and frequently book rooms at IHG properties, signing up for either the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card or the IHG Rewards Club Traveler Credit Card is great way to maximize rewards at the hotel chain. While both cards have no annual fee the first year, the Traveler card has no annual fee whatsoever. With that in mind, take time to decide if you'll be able to offset the Premier card's annual fee before applying.

And if you don't stay at IHG properties, you may want to consider a more general travel card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card ($95 annual fee). There are also no-annual-fee travel cards, like the Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card.

IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card

IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card
Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    Up to 25X points total per dollar at IHG® (earn 10X points per $1 spent at IHG® hotels as a cardholder, plus 10X base points as an IHG® Rewards Club member and 5X points with Platinum Elite Status, which comes as a benefit of this card); 2X points per $1 spent on purchases at gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants; 1X point per $1 spent on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    140,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $89, waived the first year

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.99% to 22.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

 

IHG® Rewards Club Traveler Credit Card

IHG® Rewards Club Traveler Credit Card
Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    Up to 15X points total per $1 at IHG® (earn 5X points per $1 spent at IHG® hotels as a cardholder, plus 10X base points as an IHG® Rewards Club member); 2X points per $1 spent on purchases at gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants; 1X point per $1 spent on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    100,000 bonus points after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.99% to 22.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

 

