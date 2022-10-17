Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Chase points are worth up to 50% more towards Apple purchases thanks to this limited-time promotion
Points redemptions will be worth 10%, 25% or 50% more with this new promo from Apple and Chase.
Calling all Apple enthusiasts: Now through Nov. 30, Chase cardholders can save a little extra this fall when redeeming points for Apple products through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Depending on which card you have, your points will be worth 10%, 25% or 50% more than usual thanks to this promotion.
In other words, if you've been waiting for the right time to upgrade your iPhone, iPad, Apple watch or laptop — or get a head start on all your holiday shopping — this is it.
Below, Select takes a look at Chase and Apple's latest promotion and the cards you'll need to use it.
Chase and Apple's Fall Shopping Promotion
With this special limited-time promotion, Chase cardholders will be able to save when redeeming Chase Ultimate Rewards® points for Apple products via the Apple Ultimate Rewards® store between Oct. 15 and Nov. 30, 2022.
Normally Chase points can be redeemed for cash back or Apple products at 1 cent apiece, meaning 10,000 points would be worth $100. With this promotion, those same 10,000 points are now worth $110, $125 or $150 towards Apple products, depending on which card you redeem them with.
Points are worth 10% more when you redeem them with your:
- Chase Freedom® (as of Sept. 15, 2020, this card is closed to new applicants)
- Chase Freedom Unlimited®
- Chase Freedom Flex℠
- Chase Freedom Student
- Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
- Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
Points are worth 25% more when you redeem them with your:
- Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
- Chase Ink Plus® Business Card
- Chase Sapphire Preferred®
Points are worth 50% more when you redeem them with your:
If you've been looking to splurge on a new Apple watch, score some new AirPods or pick up a new iPhone 14 — whether as a treat for yourself or to hit the ground running on this year's holiday shopping list — this promo could end up being pretty lucrative depending on which card you're using.
Chase welcome bonuses to consider
For those who are still on the fence about signing up for one of these qualifying credit cards, keep in mind that you might be able to redeem points earned due to a generous welcome bonus — especially if you've got a large purchase coming up in the next few weeks — which would allow you to pick up a large amount of points in time to make the Nov. 30, 2022, deadline.
While most of the aforementioned cards offer cash-back rewards as welcome bonuses, three credit cards in particular are currently offering a robust amount of bonus points for new cardmembers.
- For the Chase Sapphire Preferred® and Chase Sapphire Reserve®, you can earn 60,000 bonus points after spending at least $4,000 within the first three months of account membership. 60,000 points redeemed for Apple Products would be worth $750 with the Sapphire Preferred and $900 with the Sapphire Reserve.
- Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card, geared more toward the needs of small business owners, lets you earn 100,000 bonus points after spending at least $15,000 within the first three months after account opening. 100,000 points redeemed for Apple Products would be worth $1,250 with the Ink Preferred credit card.
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Rewards
$50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
Annual fee
$95
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
18.24% - 25.24% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
Rewards
Earn 5X total points on air travel and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025
Welcome bonus
Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
Annual fee
$550
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
19.24% - 26.24% variable
Balance transfer fee
5%, minimum $5
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent
Terms apply.
Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
Rewards
Earn 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases in select categories each account anniversary year (travel; shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines), 1X point per $1 on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $15,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
Annual fee
$95
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
18.24% - 23.24% variable
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Good/Excellent
Terms apply.
Bottom line
If you happen to be a Chase cardholder, now is the time to get a jump on this year's holiday shopping. In times of record-high inflation, every dollar goes a long way, and for a few weeks this fall, your points will be worth 10%, 25% or 50 more, letting you save a little extra on this season's Apple purchases.
Of course, if you're looking to sign up for a new card to take advantage of the increased points-redemption rate, make sure your credit score is in good shape and that you'll be able to meet the minimum-spending requirements needed to earn the welcome bonus in a responsible manner.