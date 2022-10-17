Chase points are worth up to 50% more towards Apple purchases thanks to this limited-time promotion

A man holds an iPhone 14 as new models go on sale at an Apple store in Beijing, China, September 16, 2022.

Calling all Apple enthusiasts: Now through Nov. 30, Chase cardholders can save a little extra this fall when redeeming points for Apple products through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Depending on which card you have, your points will be worth 10%, 25% or 50% more than usual thanks to this promotion. In other words, if you've been waiting for the right time to upgrade your iPhone, iPad, Apple watch or laptop — or get a head start on all your holiday shopping — this is it. Below, Select takes a look at Chase and Apple's latest promotion and the cards you'll need to use it.

Chase and Apple's Fall Shopping Promotion

Chase welcome bonuses to consider

For those who are still on the fence about signing up for one of these qualifying credit cards, keep in mind that you might be able to redeem points earned due to a generous welcome bonus — especially if you've got a large purchase coming up in the next few weeks — which would allow you to pick up a large amount of points in time to make the Nov. 30, 2022, deadline. While most of the aforementioned cards offer cash-back rewards as welcome bonuses, three credit cards in particular are currently offering a robust amount of bonus points for new cardmembers. For the Chase Sapphire Preferred® and Chase Sapphire Reserve®, you can earn 60,000 bonus points after spending at least $4,000 within the first three months of account membership. 60,000 points redeemed for Apple Products would be worth $750 with the Sapphire Preferred and $900 with the Sapphire Reserve.

Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card, geared more toward the needs of small business owners, lets you earn 100,000 bonus points after spending at least $15,000 within the first three months after account opening. 100,000 points redeemed for Apple Products would be worth $1,250 with the Ink Preferred credit card.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Learn More On Chase’s secure site Rewards $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 18.24% - 25.24% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 5X total points on air travel and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 19.24% - 26.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply.

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases in select categories each account anniversary year (travel; shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines), 1X point per $1 on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $15,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 18.24% - 23.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply.

Bottom line

If you happen to be a Chase cardholder, now is the time to get a jump on this year's holiday shopping. In times of record-high inflation, every dollar goes a long way, and for a few weeks this fall, your points will be worth 10%, 25% or 50 more, letting you save a little extra on this season's Apple purchases. Of course, if you're looking to sign up for a new card to take advantage of the increased points-redemption rate, make sure your credit score is in good shape and that you'll be able to meet the minimum-spending requirements needed to earn the welcome bonus in a responsible manner.

