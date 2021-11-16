Shopping Black Friday sales at Apple? Here are the best ways to pay

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner, 'tis the season for cashing in on those anticipated tech deals. Whether you're gifting to someone else or treating yourself, Apple products are consistently hot holiday items. Many will use this time of the year to purchase the newest Apple gadgets, like an iPhone 13 or a pair of Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds.

While Apple typically doesn't discount its devices on its own website, last year the company held a four-day Black Friday event where customers could score a free gift card with select Apple products. Shoppers can also flock to third-party retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy for record-low prices on older version products of AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and the Apple Watch. No matter where you are headed to make your techy holiday wishes come true, using the right credit card can save you big this shopping season. Here are the details of the benefits you should know about before you buy that next Apple product.

Apple Black Friday sales: Here's how to pay

Apple purchases can be made using a credit card, debit card, Apple gift card or through Apple's special 0% APR financing program. Credit cards have a big advantage, however, as cardholders can get rewarded for their purchases and can be eligible for benefits like return and purchase protection. Here is a handful of the best cards to use when shopping Apple's Black Friday sales: Best card to use for cash back and flexible financing

Apple Card Learn More Information about the Apple Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 3% cash back on goods or services purchased directly from Apple (including Apple retail stores, the Apple online store, the App Store, iTunes, Apple Music and other Apple-owned properties) on Uber and UberEats, at Walgreens and Duane Reade stores, on the Walgreens app and on Walgreens.com, in T-Mobile stores, at Nike, at Exxon and Mobil stations and at Panera Bread, 2% cash back on Apple Pay purchases and 1% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 10.99% to 21.99% variable

Balance transfer fee None

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed N/A Terms apply.

The Apple Card is a go-to for Apple loyalists because of its cash-back program and flexible financing option. Cardholders using the card to do their holiday shopping will earn 3% cash back (Apple calls it "Daily Cash") on goods or services purchased directly from Apple, including Apple retail stores, the Apple online store, the App Store, iTunes, Apple Music and other Apple-owned properties. This means you can quickly cut 3% from the full cost of new AirPods for your significant other or an iPad for your parents, if you purchase the products directly from Apple. The card also rewards you by offering 2% cash back on Apple Pay purchases made online or in-store at participating merchants. Most Apple products are big-ticket purchases, but the good news is cardholders can spread out the costs over two years with Apple Card Monthly Installments (ACMI). Choosing this payment option at checkout lets cardholders pay with equal payments over 24 months with no interest, and they'll receive 3% cash back on the purchase price of their new Apple product up front. You can read more about the Apple Card in Select's full review.

Best card to use for a high cash-back rate

U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card Learn More Information about the U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5% cash back on two categories you choose quarterly (on your first $2,000 in combined eligible net purchases each quarter, then 1%); 2% cash back on one everyday category; 1% cash back on everything else

Welcome bonus $200 cash back bonus after you apply online and spend $1000 within the first 120 days of account opening

Annual fee $0*

Intro APR 0% APR for the first 18 billing cycles on balance transfers*

Regular APR 13.99% to 23.99% (variable)*

Balance transfer fee 3%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee 2% to 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good *See rates and fees, terms apply.

The U.S. Bank Cash+™ Visa Signature® Card offers a higher cash-back rate than the Apple Card. Cardholders can earn 5% cash back in two categories of their choosing, on up to $2,000 in combined eligible purchases a quarter. Categories consist of "electronic stores," which includes Apple in-store and online purchases, as well as "TV, internet and streaming services," including most purchases made through the App Store, Apple Music and iTunes. Unlike the Apple Card, however, there is no 0% APR period on purchases made with the U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature Card (only on balance transfers for the first 18 billing cycles, then there is a 13.99% to 23.99% variable thereafter). Best card to use for travel rewards and a high welcome bonus

The Platinum Card® from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 10X points on eligible purchases on the card at restaurants worldwide and when you shop small in the U.S., on up to $25,000 in combined purchases, during your first 6 months of card membership, 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel (starting January 1, 2021, this applies on up to $500,000 per calendar year), 5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 100,000 Membership Rewards® points after spending $6,000 within 6 months of account opening

Annual fee $695

Intro APR None

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit Needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

If you want to use your holiday shopping as a way to help offset the cost of a future vacation, using The Platinum Card® from American Express for all your spending can help. New cardholders earn 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $6,000 on purchases within the first six months of account opening. Purchasing a few of Apple's costly items can take care of a good portion of that spending requirement, making it not too hard to reach within six months. Cardholders can then cash in their Membership Rewards Points for a much-needed getaway. For the best redemption value, use your points for travel. You can book flights through Amex Travel or to upgrade your flight. In both cases, Amex cardholders can redeem points at 1 cent per point. Points can also be transferred to Amex's 21 airline and hotel partners — you can receive significantly more value this way. This luxury travel credit card also comes with perks like TSA PreCheck®/Global Entry credits, airport lounge access, travel credits and more. Best card to use if buying Apple products from Amazon

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card Learn More Information about the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5% cash back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market; 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores; 1% back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus $150 Amazon.com gift card upon approval

Annual fee $0 (but Prime membership is required)

Intro APR None

Regular APR 14.24% to 22.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Third-party retailers can be a good option for finding Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals on Apple products. Those doing all their holiday shopping online may want to consider getting the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. Cardholders earn 5% cash back on all purchases at Amazon, and the card comes with a unique welcome bonus: Earn a $150 Amazon gift card instantly upon approval. Though you must be an Amazon Prime member to get this card, Prime delivery is arguably worth it this year with all the anticipated delays ahead of us. Prime membership includes free shipping (sometimes as fast as same-day delivery), access to Prime video and music, as well as to exclusive Amazon Prime deals. Best card to use if buying Apple products from Target

Target RedCard™ Learn More Information about the Target RedCard™ has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5% discount at checkout on most purchases in-store and at Target.com

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 22.90% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee N/A

Credit needed N/A Terms apply.

Target often has a cult-like following, especially when it comes to finding good holiday steals. If you are planning on getting to your local Target store early on Black Friday for Apple deals, make sure you have the Target RedCard™ in your wallet. This store card offers a 5% discount on every purchase made, excluding some items like prescriptions and Target Optical™ eye exams. (Read Select's full review of the Target RedCard for the complete list of exclusions.) Cardholders shopping at Target.com will receive free two-day shipping without the $35 minimum purchase amount required for non-cardholders, but upgraded shipping methods will have fees apply. Best card to use if buying Apple products from Walmart

Capital One Walmart Rewards® Card Learn More Information about the Capital One Walmart Rewards® Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5% cash back at Walmart.com; 2% cash back on Walmart in-store purchases, at restaurants and on travel; 1% cash back everywhere else Mastercard is accepted

Welcome bonus 5% back on in-store purchases when using Walmart Pay for the first 12 months after approval (after, earn 2%)

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 17.99% to 26.99% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee N/A

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply.

Opting for a nearby Walmart instead of a Target on Black Friday? The Capital One Walmart Rewards® Mastercard® is a good payment option. There is currently an introductory offer where new cardholders earn 5% cash back in Walmart stores for the first 12 months after approval when they use their card with Walmart Pay, which is a quick and contactless way to pay with your phone at Walmart (after, earn 2%). Otherwise, those using the card when shopping online whenever at Walmart.com will receive 5% cash back. This means that those signing up for the card for the first time can get 5% cash back on a new Apple product from Walmart whether they shop in-store or online this holiday season.

Shopping benefits to consider for Apple Black Friday sales

As you consider which credit card to use to make your Apple gift purchases, keep in mind these strategies to help you save when shopping. Shopping portals A shopping portal is offered by affiliates of a company to encourage customers to shop by offering them cash back, points or airline miles. With shopping portals, you typically need to visit a website, download a browser extension or use an app to earn rewards on your purchases. It's usually as easy as clicking through the shopping portal's website or app, which will redirect you to the retailer's respective website where you do your shopping as normal. Rakuten, for example, is both an app and a browser extension that can help you earn cash back when shopping online or in person. To get started, connect your debit or credit card(s) to the app. Then, when you make a purchase from a brand within Rakuten's network (there are hundreds to choose from), you'll receive a certain percentage in cash back. The cash back gets paid out quarterly and can be a great way to make up for holiday spending. You can use a service like Cashback Monitor to find a shopping portal that offers the rewards you want most (i.e. cash back, points or miles) and helps you find the best rates. Credit card shopping benefits After spending all that time and money holiday shopping, the last thing you want is your packages arriving damaged or, even worse, stolen from the doorstep. Credit cards are a great payment choice because some offer purchase protection, return protection and extended warranty. A few credit cards that offer these benefits are The Platinum Card from American Express (which we mention above as the best card to use for travel rewards and a high welcome bonus), the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and the Chase Freedom Unlimited®.

BNPL with Apple

When you choose to shop directly at Apple with the Apple Card, you can pay off your purchases monthly at 0% APR by choosing the Apple Card Monthly Installments (ACMI) option at checkout. This payment option lets cardholders pay with equal payments over 24 months with no interest, and they'll receive 3% cash back on the purchase price of their new Apple product up front. If you're getting an Apple product deal from a third-party retailer, many these days typically offer a buy now, pay later (BNPL) option for flexible repayment through services like Affirm and Sezzle. With BNPL loans, be sure to read the terms and conditions closely. You'll want to check the interest rate, when the payments are due and whether the service will report your loan to the credit bureaus so you'll know if it could affect your credit score.

Bottom line

If an Apple product is on the holiday wish list of someone you know, make sure you use the right credit card when shopping around. Tech products can be on the pricier end, but credit cards that offer cash back, flexible financing, travel rewards and large welcome bonuses can make them worth splurging on. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

