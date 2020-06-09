A step-by-step guide on how to set up Apple Pay on your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac

Contactless payments, such as Apple Pay, provide a faster and safer way to pay compared to swiping your card or using cash.
More than half (51%) of Americans are using some form of contactless payment, which includes mobile wallets like Apple Pay.
Seting up Apple Pay is simple and can be done in just a few easy steps, and once it's complete you can pay online or in-store with your iPhone or Apple Watch at participating merchants.
Before you register your credit card with Apple Pay, check if your device is compatible. Apple Pay can only be used on Apple devices, including eligible iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches or Macs. Some older models, such as the iPhone 5s, are not compatible.
You'll also need to download the latest version of iOS, watchOS or macOS (depending on the device) in order to set up Apple Pay. Lastly, you should verify that your credit card is eligible to be added to Apple Pay by reviewing the card issuers that partner with Apple Pay. You shouldn't run into an issue since Apple Pay works with hundreds of major card issuers, such as American Express and Chase, but it doesn't hurt to double check.
Here's a step-by-step guide on how to set up Apple Pay on your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch or Mac, plus an overview on how to use it.
The first place that you should set up Apple Pay is your iPhone, since you likely take it everywhere you go. Here's how to set it up:
If you want to set up Apple Pay on your iPad, Apple Watch or Mac, the process is nearly identical, but the first few steps may vary. Below we explain how to set Apple Pay up on other Apple devices.
If you want to add a card to your Mac, you'll need a model with Touch ID capability. But if your Mac doesn't have Touch ID, you can still use Apple Pay for online purchases if you have an iPhone or Apple Watch, which we explain more below.
Here's how to set up Apple Pay on Mac models with Touch ID:
If you have a Mac without Touch ID and an iPhone or Apple Watch, here's how you can set your devices up for Apple Pay:
You can easily make purchases with Apple Pay by taking the following action(s) when you check out online or in-store:
Keep in mind that using Face ID, Touch ID or your passcode is verification that you approve the transaction. Learn more about how to use Apple Pay.
