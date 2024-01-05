Car insurance is more expensive than ever — Here's 6 ways to lower your rates

It's not your imagination: Car insurance has gotten more expensive in recent years. And it's on track to get even pricier in 2024. Premiums are expected to increase 12.6% in the new year, according to a report by personal finance site ValuePenguin, with the nationwide average for full coverage hitting about $165 a month.



Drivers in some states will feel the pinch even more: Rates in Nevada are predicted to leap by 28%, according to the report, which was based on data from the Quadrant Information Services database. Overall, car insurance rates have spiked 29% since 2018, with a 25% jump in the last two years alone. The reasons are many — from lingering inflation and the rising cost of repairing and replacing parts to an uptick in severe weather and an increase in the number and severity of accidents. Even with rates on the rise, though, you don't have to break the bank to pay your premiums. Below, CNBC Select shares six tips to get the best price on car insurance.

What we'll cover

Bundle home and auto insurance

If you already have homeowners or renters insurance, you can save by getting your car insurance from the same provider. Bundling home and auto insurance can save you an average of 14% on your premiums, according to analysis by Forbes Advisor, equal to a savings of around $466 a year. Get quotes from different companies to see what discounts they offer for bundling. And find out what their policies cover, so you can see if you're really getting a deal. Farmers Insurance offers home and auto insurance as a bundle that the company states can save customers 20% on average. Farmers had above-average consumer satisfaction ratings in both auto insurance shopping and claims, according to J.D. Power, and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners received fewer customer complaints than average regarding its auto insurance.

Farmers Homeowners Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to submit your information for a quote

Maximum coverage Not disclosed

App available Yes

Policy highlights Policy covers your home and property damages, personal liability and loss of use

Does not cover Damage resulting from earth movement, water, nuclear hazard, failure to make repairs, war and fungi — see here for the complete list; contact a Farmers Insurance agent for a list of any exclusions specific to your state See our methodology, terms apply.

Farmers Auto Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available Yes

Policy highlights Farmers sells car insurance in every state except Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia and offers a whopping 22 discounts. See our methodology, terms apply.

Pay your annual premium upfront

Many insurance companies charge a fee for dividing your premium into monthly payments. Paying it all up front could save you as much as 12%, according to car insurance comparison site The Zebra. A high-yield savings account could help you save enough to cover the bill — and earn some interest in the process. Find the best savings account for you: Help your money grow by finding the savings account that offers the best rates and features for you. If paying your yearly premium all at once isn't feasible, look into whether your insurer has a discount for going paperless or enrolling in automatic payments. Geico customers who set up autopay, for example, can save up to $36 a year.

Pay-per-mile insurance

If you work remotely or otherwise don't drive often, a pay-per-mile policy could be a good fit. With this type of insurance, you're charged a flat daily rate with an added per-mile surcharge, typically a few cents per mile. There is a tradeoff in privacy, since most pay-per-mile programs require drivers to attach a device that tracks their vehicle's mileage, speed, acceleration and braking distance. But someone driving just 500 miles a month could save about $38 a month with Nationwide's SmartMiles program, which is available in 44 states. The plan even has an exception for road trips, with only the first 250 miles counted in a single day.

SmartMiles® by Nationwide Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available Yes

Policy highlights SmartMiles® is one of the more widely available pay-per-mile auto insurance options. It offers affordable coverage by the mile, tracked through a device plugged into your vehicle or through your vehicle's existing system for some models. For those who road trip often, only the first 250 miles of driving per day count towards mileage.

Metromile is another strong contender in the pay-per-mile space. It offers discounts of up to 15% for bundling auto with Lemonade home or renters insurance. Availability is limited to Arizona, California, Illinois, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington State.

Metromile Auto Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available Yes

Policy highlights Metromile's auto insurance offers coverage in eight states and is backed by Lemonade. Metromile offers discounts for insuring multiple cars and discounts for bundling policies, and a discount of up to 15% for using its Ride Along program, which tracks driving for 17 days before calculating a rate.

Maintain good credit

In most states, your credit score affects the price you pay for car insurance. Only California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan ban insurers from linking your credit to your premiums. Need to work on raising your credit score? Experian Boost™ is a free service that reports consistent payments that wouldn't normally be seen by credit reporting agencies — like rent, phone and subscription service payments.

Experian Boost™ Learn More On Experian's secure site Cost Free

Average credit score increase 13 points, though results vary

Credit report affected Experian®

Credit scoring model used FICO® Score Results will vary. See website for details. How to sign up for Experian Boost: Connect the bank account(s) you use to pay your bills Choose and verify the positive payment data you want added to your Experian credit file Receive an updated FICO® Score Learn more about eligible payments and how Experian Boost works.

Take advantage of discounts

Bundling home and auto isn't the only way to save. Insurance companies offer a variety of discounts, including for safe drivers, students and members of the U.S. military. One of our top choices for car insurance, State Farm offers good drivers a discount of up to 30% when they use its Drive Safe & Save mobile app to track their driving habits — including braking, cornering and phone usage.

State Farm Auto Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available Yes

Policy highlights State farm is one of the largest auto insurers based on market share and has an excellent reputation for customer satisfaction. It offers 13 discounts, including ones for safe driving and young drivers.

Terms apply. Read our State Farm Auto Insurance review.

Offering competitive insurance coverage for service members, veterans and their families, USAA gets high marks for customer satisfaction. In addition to 10% off for bundling, USAA offers discounts for safe driving, autopay, good grades, legacy policyholders, multiple vehicles and for storing your vehicle on base.

USAA Auto Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available Yes

Policy highlights USAA's auto insurance is available in all 50 states, Washington D.C. and some international locations. In addition to low rates and coverage options for unique circumstances, such as for active-duty members, customers have access to an intuitive mobile app. See our methodology, terms apply.

If you're in school, Geico offers a good-student discount worth up to 15% on certain policies if you maintain a B average or higher. CNBC Select has praised Geico for its nationwide availability, low rates and inclusive coverage (including for high-risk drivers).

Geico Auto Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available Yes

Policy highlights Geico coverage and services are available in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and there are 16 different types of discounts available. In addition to the standard coverage options, Geico offers various optional add-ons, such as emergency roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement and mechanical breakdown insurance.

See our methodology, terms apply. Read our Geico Auto Insurance review.

Ask for a higher deductible

Your deductible, the amount you're responsible for before your insurance company pays in, is tied to your premium. Typically, the higher the deductible, the lower the premium. Increasing your deductible from $200 to $500 could reduce the cost of collision and comprehensive coverage by 15% to 30%, according to the Insurance Information Institute, while upping it to $1,000 could save you 40% or more. You'll need to have more money on hand if you're involved in an accident, so if you don't think you can meet the deductible — or have a spotty driving record — this isn't the strategy for you.

Bottom line

Prices for car insurance are racing ahead, but you can put the brakes on rising premiums by bundling insurance, taking advantage of discounts and making other smart moves.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every insurance review is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of insurance products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.