Here's how your credit score can save — or cost — you money on your car insurance

What is a credit-based auto insurance rate?

Your credit score is based on information gathered in your credit report, which contains financial information such as your on-time payments, number of credit accounts, credit mix and more. Lenders use your credit score to determine how likely you are to repay a loan or line of credit on time and in full. Most auto insurance companies look at some of the same factors that make up your credit score to determine a credit-based insurance score. This number helps tell insurance companies how likely you are to file a claim in the future (at least in theory). Insurance companies will then use this score along with your driving history and claims history to decide what type of premium payment plan (monthly, every six months or annually) and what rate you're eligible for. Other factors like location, demographics, extent of coverage and vehicle type, can also affect the cost of your car insurance. In general, the more likely you are to file a claim, the more the insurance company will charge you in premiums.

Credit score vs. credit-based insurance score These two terms sound the same, but they each are trying to predict something different about your future. A credit score is the starting point for lenders such as banks to determine how likely you are to pay back a loan (such as a mortgage or a credit card bill). A credit-based insurance score helps insurance companies predict whether you'll file a claim. While both scores take into account a lot of the same history, they weigh things differently. For example, a report from data analytics company FICO revealed that payment history is more important for the credit-based insurance score than it is for the credit score. In general, you don't need to worry too much about the differences between how the two scores are calculated. If you have a good credit score, your credit-based insurance score is likely also in good standing.

How does a low credit score affect car insurance rates?

Just like a ticket or an accident, a low credit score can drive up your car insurance rate. In most states, your insurance company can check your credit score each time you renew your policy. If your credit score plummets after you initially enroll with a certain company, that lower score could come back to haunt you in the form of increased rates when you renew your policy or switch providers. However, insurance companies can't change your rate in the middle of your policy's term. Drivers with poor credit (a credit score under 580) pay 97% more, on average, for full coverage car insurance premiums than do their counterpart drivers with exceptional credit (a credit score above 800), according to a study by Bankrate. The study summarizes that that's an average difference of more than $1,700 every year. Don't be thrown off by thinking you have to have perfect credit to save some cash on car insurance. Moving up the credit score ladder even a rung or two can potentially save you hundreds. By getting your score up from poor to average, for example, you can save 20% (an average of about $600 annually), according to car insurance comparison site The Zebra.

How can I lower my car insurance rates despite my credit score?

If you'd rather stick with your current insurance company, there are still a few ways you can save. One is by reassessing your coverage. If you have full coverage car insurance — a bundle that includes liability coverage, collision coverage and comprehensive coverage — you're the most covered you can possibly be on the road. However, full coverage car insurance likely costs way more than the minimum coverage required by your state. If you're an especially careful driver, you could save by choosing a less comprehensive coverage plan. Be careful though, because using minimum coverage could come back to bite you should you be at fault in an accident. Simply not getting in accidents helps bring your car insurance payments down, and insurance companies usually reward less-risky customers. Do some research and find out if your insurance provider offers a usage-based car insurance program, which could reward you for safe driving. If you opt into one of these programs, your insurance provider will begin measuring your speed, acceleration, braking and mileage. Money.com reports that these programs could save you 20-30% in premium costs, simply by driving safely. While you're researching usage-based insurance programs, keep an eye out for other discounts that your insurance provider may offer. Some companies charge fees for paying each month, so you could save some money by paying your premium as one lump sum. Paying upfront could save you as much as 12%, according to The Zebra. However, this is a large expense, and you may not have a couple thousand dollars in cash ready to make this lump payment. Most large insurance companies, like Nationwide and Progressive, also offer discounts for bundling your homeowners or renters insurance with your auto insurance.

Still, the best way to lower your auto insurance rates, as well as all the other wallet-draining rates in your life, is to get your credit score up.

How can I raise my credit score?

Bottom line

Your credit score is one of the most significant factors in your car insurance costs. Getting your credit score up, even marginally, could save you hundreds in auto insurance payments every year.

