What is gap insurance and how does it work?

When you lease a vehicle or use an auto loan to purchase one, you may be required to have comprehensive and collision insurance. However, these coverages only protect you up to the value of the vehicle as assessed by the insurance company. Depending on your situation, you could owe more on a car than it's worth and if it's totaled the insurance payment may not cover the entire loan. This is where gap insurance kicks in and covers the difference after you pay the deductible.

Gap insurance example Car loan balance: $28,000 Car's cash value: $23,000 Car insurance deductible: $1,000 Insurance payment without gap insurance: $22,000 (car value - deductible) Insurance payment with gap insurance: $27,000 (loan balance - deductible)

When do you need gap insurance?

Gap insurance is only an option when you're leasing a vehicle or purchasing one with a loan. If you're purchasing a car with cash, it's not a consideration. However, just because you're taking out a car loan, that doesn't necessarily mean you'll need gap insurance. You should always look at the number for your specific situation, but gap protection is more likely to make sense when: You have a longer-term loan

You have a high interest rate on your loan

You had no down payment or a small down payment

You'll put a lot of miles on the car

The car model is likely to depreciate quickly Deciding if you need gap insurance largely boils down to whether your vehicle will lose its value faster than you'll pay down the loan. The principal loan balance is paid off more slowly on auto loans with high interest rates and longer repayment terms, which increases the likelihood that your car's value drops below what you owe. One way to help avoid getting underwater on your car loan is by getting one with good terms in the first place. CNBC Select has ranked PenFed as the best overall auto loan provider, thanks to the credit union's affordable rates and flexible terms. MyAutoloan is another solid choice to shop for a loan, especially if you want to quickly compare different offers from multiple lenders — the marketplace will match you with four prequalified loans after you fill out a form.

PenFed Auto Loans Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Starting at 5.94%

Loan purpose New vehicles, used vehicles, refinancing

Loan amounts Starting at $500

Terms 36 to 84 months

Credit needed Not specified

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee 20% of the overdue amount, up to $25 See our methodology, terms apply.

MyAutoLoan Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Starting at 4.99%

Loan purpose New vehicles, used vehicles, refinancing, private party and lease buyout

Loan amounts Starting at $8,000 (or $5,000 for refinancing)

Terms 24 to 72 months

Credit needed FICO score of 575 or greater

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee Varies by lender See our methodology, terms apply.

How much does gap insurance cost?

The cost of gap insurance varies depending on your circumstances and the car's value. There's also a huge difference in cost depending on where you purchase it. You may be able to get it as an add-on to your auto insurance policy or purchase it through the dealer, a bank or a credit union. Typically you'll get a better deal on gap insurance when you purchase through your car insurance provider. According to research by independent insurance agency Tricor, you can expect to pay about 5% to 7% of your comprehensive and collision coverage. The most expensive way to get gap insurance is usually through a car dealership or an auto lender. That's largely due to the gap insurance premiums being rolled into your loan, which means you're effectively paying interest on the cost of your insurance.

Is gap insurance worth it?

There may be situations where you could be required to have gap insurance on a leased vehicle. But usually getting gap insurance is optional and makes sense if the value of your loan outpaces the value of the car. The larger question is whether it's a good idea to have that mismatch between the loan amount and the car's value. "If you're in a place where gap insurance seems sensible, it means that you're probably ... spending too much on the vehicle relative to what you can afford," says Douglas Heller, director of insurance at the Consumer Federation of America, a non-profit consumer advocacy group. Sometimes circumstances will leave you little choice but to take a loan with a higher interest rate or longer term, and gap insurance helps protect you when you owe more than the car is worth. But financing a less-expensive vehicle (such as a used car) might eliminate any need for gap insurance in the first place. There are also alternatives to gap insurance, such as better car replacement and new car replacement insurance. These types of coverages replace your vehicle when it is totaled, but have strict mileage limits and other requirements. They also won't necessarily be more cost-effective or useful than gap insurance.

Bottom line

Gap insurance is a type of car insurance you can purchase to augment collision and comprehensive coverage, and protects you financially if the value of your auto loan is greater than the value of your car. If your vehicle is totaled, gap insurance covers the difference between your car's value and your loan's balance. The cost of this coverage varies depending on where you purchase it, and the cheapest option is usually to get it directly from your auto insurance provider and skip the gap coverage offered by car dealers.

