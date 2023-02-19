How to take advantage of the highest interest rates in decades

In the last 12 months, interest rates have risen at a pace we haven't seen since the late '70s. Even for avid market watchers, this fact should cut through the noise and signal we're in a historic new era of high rates. Understanding how we got here isn't just interesting — it's vital to helping you plan how (and where) to move your money to make sure it's shielded from the challenges of a high-rate environment while taking advantage of higher annual percentage yields. Here are two actions you can take immediately to make the most of this moment, along with an explanation of how we got here and where we may be going.

Move your savings to a high-yield account

Right now, the best high-yield savings accounts have interest rates above 4%. "Savings is now very valuable," says Elliot Eisenberg, chief economist at GraphsandLaughs, an economic consulting firm. "If you have savings don't leave it where it used to be, inside a checking account that pays you nothing ... make sure to get good returns on your savings." UFB Direct has the UFB Best Savings account which currently has a 4.21% APR and no monthly fees or minimum balances.

UFB Best Savings Learn More UFB Best Savings is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Earn up to 4.21% APY

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions No max number of transactions; Max transfer amounts may apply

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fees Overdraft fees may be charged, according to the terms, but a specific amount is not specified; overdraft protection service available

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? Yes See our methodology, terms apply.

With a Varo Savings Account, you can earn up to 5% on balances of up to $5,000 and 3% on balances above that. To earn the elevated 5% rate for a month, you'll need to receive direct deposits totaling $1,000 or more within a month and maintain a positive balance in your Varo Bank Account and Varo Savings Account.

Varo Savings Account Learn More Bank Account Services are provided by Varo Bank, N.A., Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Begin earning 3.00% and qualify to earn 5.00% if you meet requirements

Minimum balance None; $0.01 to earn savings interest

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle *The 6/statement cycle withdrawal limit is waived during the coronavirus outbreak under Regulation D

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fees None

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes, if you have a Varo Bank Account Terms apply.

Pay down high-interest debt

The flip side of higher savings account rates is that debt is also more expensive. As credit card APRs climb toward 20%, you may be able to save more by prioritizing paying down high-interest debt. It could also make sense to "borrow other money to pay off more expensive money," Eisenberg says. However, any money you borrow comes with a cost that is only increasing along with interest rates. A debt consolidation loan can help you bundle together various debts into one, simplified obligation that (hopefully) charges you less in interest than what you were paying on multiple debts. Just make sure the upfront fees for your consolidation loan don't offset any potential savings. Balance transfer credit cards allow you to transfer debt from multiple cards to a single card with a 0% APR period, which can also be a helpful way of managing expensive debt. If you go this route, make sure you can pay off the debt before and of the 0% APR period, since you'll be on the hook for interest payments after that expires.

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter! Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

How to think about today's high rates

The main reason rates are so high right now, is because of how bad inflation got. In 2022, the Consumer Price Index crossed 9% for the first time in 40 years. In response, "the Fed started their rate-rising cycle with a vengeance because they were somewhat behind the times," says Eisenberg. "They fell behind the curve, inflation got out of control." The reason rising rates can curb inflation is that it makes borrowing money more expensive and should limit spending. This has led many economists to forecast a recession in 2023, though that outcome remains far from certain. Even if the U.S. economy avoids a recession, Eisenberg still predicts a slower economy in the future. "We're not gonna have great growth in '23. There's no way. It's not possible, the high rates are gonna bite," Eisenberg says. That said, Eisenberg doesn't recommend dramatically altering your life plans. This economic downturn isn't expected to be as severe as the one that followed the financial crisis of late 2007-08. "Don't reflexively think back to the last recession," he says. "This is not that, this is a regular recession."

How do today's rates compare to historical trends?

For anyone who became an adult during the 21st century, today's interest rates are the highest you've had to navigate. For example, mortgage rates crossed 7% last fall, which is the first time we've seen mortgage rates that high in over 20 years. There is no single entity that sets interest rates, however, the Federal Reserve's benchmark Federal Funds Rate has a large influence on rates in general. Currently, the target for the Federal Funds Rate is 4.5%-4.75%, the highest it's been in over 15 years. And the Fed has indicated that it's not done raising rates, although the pace of the increases has slowed. While today's rates are significantly higher than they were just a year ago, they don't fall outside of historical norms. During the '70s and '80s, the Fed's benchmark rate topped double digits many times, and mortgage rates climbed into the teens.

Bottom line

Today's rates are at levels we largely haven't had in two decades. That presents both opportunities and challenges. For savers, or anyone wanting to save more, what you can earn from a high-yield savings account, money market account or CD has increased to over 4%. However, if you have high-interest debt or need to take on debt to buy a house or car, your big purchase has become significantly more expensive in the past year.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.